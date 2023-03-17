BII Licensee of the Year 2023 Quarter Finalists Announced!

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has announced their Quarter Finalists for this year’s Licensee of the Year Award (LOYA).

Sponsored by Sky, the Licensee of the Year Award is widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.

Since the launch in January this year, those working in the licensed trade were encouraged to enter to showcase their businesses, sharing how they have continued to diversify and develop their businesses to become more sustainable and thrive.

Selected from the field of over 300 entrants, the 57 Licensee of the Year Quarter-Finalists have reached this far in the awards on the basis of their applications, coupled with social media and web assessments carried out by the BII team.

The next step involves HGEM, partners of the BII Licensee of the Year Award, sending out mystery diners and drinkers to each of the Quarter-Finalists.

Steve Alton, BII CEO commented:

“Our Licensee of the Year Award is the most prestigious & hard-fought award, showing the excellence in our sector. We are delighted to have had so many nominations again this year, despite the challenges that our sector has faced over the last few years.

“We are proud that these awards offer a value-added experience to all those involved with business insight and the chance to evaluate their businesses at every stage, from mystery diner visits and feedback, right through to our final judging day at Sky HQ.

“The best of luck to everyone involved this year and I look forward to meeting our finalists in June for their final judging day.”

All six finalists will be presented with a trophy at the BII Summer Event on 20th June, where the winner of Licensee of the Year 2023 will ultimately be crowned.

The 2023 Licensee of the Year Quarter-Finalists are as follows: