BII Licensee of the Year 2023 Quarter Finalists Announced!

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has announced their Quarter Finalists for this year’s Licensee of the Year Award (LOYA).
Sponsored by Sky, the Licensee of the Year Award is widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.
Since the launch in January this year, those working in the licensed trade were encouraged to enter to showcase their businesses, sharing how they have continued to diversify and develop their businesses to become more sustainable and thrive.
Selected from the field of over 300 entrants, the 57 Licensee of the Year Quarter-Finalists have reached this far in the awards on the basis of their applications, coupled with social media and web assessments carried out by the BII team.
The next step involves HGEM, partners of the BII Licensee of the Year Award, sending out mystery diners and drinkers to each of the Quarter-Finalists.
Steve Alton, BII CEO commented:
“Our Licensee of the Year Award is the most prestigious & hard-fought award, showing the excellence in our sector. We are delighted to have had so many nominations again this year, despite the challenges that our sector has faced over the last few years.
“We are proud that these awards offer a value-added experience to all those involved with business insight and the chance to evaluate their businesses at every stage, from mystery diner visits and feedback, right through to our final judging day at Sky HQ.
“The best of luck to everyone involved this year and I look forward to meeting our finalists in June for their final judging day.”
All six finalists will be presented with a trophy at the BII Summer Event on 20th June, where the winner of Licensee of the Year 2023 will ultimately be crowned.
Lisa & Dave Cowell – Baggot Arms – WS15 3DB
Josh & Tobi Hardisty – Black Horse Hotel – BD23 5AT
Kevin Doyle – Blue Bell Inn – TS21 1EZ
Nichola & Gary Thomas – Chetwynd Arms – WS15 1BQ
Sarah & Simon Colquhoun – Gaggle of Geese – DT2 7BS
Craig Macleod – Innes Bar – IV1 1NR
Clare Marsh – Old Bush – DY3 4NR
Samantha & Mark Robinson – Queens Head – LA23 1PW
Jason Delaney – Ten Tun Tap House – GU34 1HZ
Sarah South – The Admiral Benbow – PE24 5BQ
Tommy Fox – The Barrelman – DD1 2AJ
Heather & Caroline Porter-Brandwood – The Bellflower – PR3 0JA
Tracy Hook – The Bishop Blaize – DL10 4QL
Emma Shepherd – The Blue Ball Inn – S35 0PD
Sue Hillyard – The Chequers Inn – LE10 2DN
Brian Priest – The Chequers Inn – LE17 6BL
Emma Clarke – The Chesterfield Arms – S41 8DT
Mark Annear – The Cott Inn – TQ9 6HE
Jonathan Wainwright – The Cradock Arms – LE2 3TT
David Haggerty – The Cresswell Arms – NE64 6DR
Hannah & Elzan Seraj – The Cross Keys – MK15 0AA
Katie Noellyn – The Fairy Falls Hotel – LL27 0JH
Chris Moore – The Flying Dutchman – NR33 8QS
Natasha Hartfield – The Flying Horse – TN27 8QD
Lisa Moran – The Frigate – MA45 6FW
Nick Hunter – The Happy Cheese – SO40 7AR
Kevin Bath – The Hinds Head – PR7 5HL
Nia Roberts – The Horseshoe Inn – SY22 6PU
Dawn Anchor – The King Charles – SO23 7NU
Adam Bolton – The Laird & Dog Inn – EH18 1NA
Julia Cooper – The Last Post, Remembrance Bar & Museum – TS17 7DR
Lisa Leyland – The Millhouse – WA2 0LZ
Claire Wakefield – The Old Bell – RG9 2BG
Alan Edge & Andy Pye – The Old Cherry Tree – NN4 7AT
Stephanie Carr – The Old Ham Tree – BA14 6PY
Michelle Gilmour – The Old Windmill – CV1 3BA
Mariya Ivanova – The Oyster Shed – EC4R 3AB
Lee & Keris De Villiers – The Pig & Whistle – SW18 5LD
Austyn Greenfield – The Railway – BH23 1PS
Merran Lawrence – The Railway – BS49 4AJ
Angus McKean & Claire Morgan – The Red Lion – SW13 9RU
Steward Odd – The Ring O’Bells – BS40 6JE
Luca Delnevo – The Rising Sun – NW7 4EY
Louise McPhee – The Royal Oak – CA4 8BP
Dorothy Aldred – The Royal Oak – SK17 9QL
Matthew Crowther – The Royal Pug – CV32 4NX
Ashley & Samantha Windle – The Royal Wootton Bassett – SN4 7HT
Rebecca McClelland – The Saddle Inn – CH1 2DD
Kate Hayden – The Snow Goose – GU14 9DX
Nicole & Nick Holt – The Stag Inn – TN34 3BJ
Rob Madigan – The Star Coffee & Ale House – PO33 2HT
William Sheldon – The Tiger Inn – TN25 6BA
Ollie Coulombeau – The Turks Head – TW1 1LF
Jamie Whittle – The Unicorn – M26 3QQ
Ellie Pitt – The William IV – TR1 3DJ
Gez Chetal – Thomas Paine Hotel – IP24 1AA
Joe Buckley – Tollemache Arms – NN6 9NU