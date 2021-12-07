Boparan Restaurant Group takes All 10 of its Brands Including GBK and Carluccio’s Carbon Neutral

Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) has announced that all of its brands are now certified as carbon neutral, a significant milestone in the group’s long-term sustainability commitment.

All ten brands within the group – Carluccio’s, Caffè Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Slim Chickens UK, The Cinnamon Collection (including The Cinnamon Club), FishWorks, Ed’s Easy Diner, Giraffe, Rebel Vegan and the umbrella BRG brand – have been using green energy from renewable sources since 2019 and have now been certified as carbon neutral by Carbon Neutral Britain after offsetting all of their direct emissions.

This certification sees BRG actively helping to fund renewable energy, woodland preservation, and tree planting projects around the world, regulated by the Verra Verified Carbon Standard, Gold Standard Voluntary Emission Reductions, and the United Nations Certified Emission Reductions programmes. In addition to offsetting carbon emissions, these projects offer numerous secondary benefits, from improving the local biodiversity and wildlife, to offering education and creating jobs within location communities that are working to build a better future.

Brand-specific sustainability initiatives – such as Carluccio’s partnership with The Rainforest Alliance which sees every coffee bought preserving 33m2 of rainforest – will continue alongside wider group initiatives.

Satnam Leihal, CEO of BRG comments:

“Group-wide carbon neutrality certification is a proud moment for us, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This is an early step in our sustainability journey and our ultimate aim is to achieve true Net Zero across all our brands, and we continue to seek and implement scientific methods to get there.

“Offsetting is not a complete solution, but understanding our carbon use and supporting so many brilliant projects worldwide does negate the direct emissions created by our business today, bringing immediate benefit to the environment while we work towards bigger change.

“We are focused on listening really hard to our customers and colleagues and are acutely aware of how important building sustainable brands is to them. As one of the UK’s largest hospitality groups, we have a responsibility to set an example and demonstrate that we are proactively taking our commitment to the planet seriously.”