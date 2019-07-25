CAMRA Unveils 10 Eco-Friendly Pubs For ‘Plastic-Free’ July

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommendations on the most eco-friendly and sustainable pubs across the country as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.
The pubs demonstrate a wide range of initiatives to reduce their environmental impact, from cutting down on ‘beer miles’ and plastic use to locally sourcing or growing food. As ‘Plastic-Free July’ comes to a close, there is no better time to join the global movement to reduce plastic pollution and support these eco-friendly pubs – all of which promise high-quality cask ales on tap.
The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events. In return, CAMRA’s 190,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.
Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “Reducing the environmental impact of beer is an issue that matters to many CAMRA members, so it’s only right to highlight pubs that have taken the initiative to become more sustainable. They are shining examples of an industry that listens to consumers’ concerns, something CAMRA has long-promoted with its ‘LocALE’ scheme to recognise pubs that serve beers brewed locally.
“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”
CAMRA’s recommendations include
- Devonshire Arms, Ulverston – fully self reliant for electricity thanks to solar panels.
- Drapers Arms, Bristol – regularly announces its average ‘beer miles’ and tries to keep it under 30 miles.
- Enigma Tap, North Shields – a micropub opened earlier this year that has so far achieved 100% green electricity supply, all environmentally-friendly cleaning products and a plastic-free product range, a robust recycling policy and upcycling KeyKegs.
- Fyne Ales Brewery Tap, Cairndow – a very eco-friendly brewery tap that uses water from the local hills and is powered by solar energy.
- George & Dragon, Hudswell – a former Pub of the Year winner, this pub was rescued by the community in 2010 and refurbished, boasting its own library, a shop, allotments and other community facilities as well as food and drink. It uses all its own grown or local produce for its food menu.
- The Owl & The Pussycat, Northfields – a micropub in the capital serving beer that’s only a few feet from cask to glass.
- Rock & Roll Brewhouse, Birmingham – Birmingham’s first 100% vegan brewery.
- Sour Nook Inn, Sebergham – Self-proclaimed as “possibly the most eco-friendly pub in the North West”, this pub has a carbon-neutral heating system, solar panels and return waste cooking oil to their suppliers for conversion to biodiesel.
- Sweffling White Horse, Sweffling – a real ale pub that is entirely heated by wood, uses all renewable energy and sources food and beer locally from within East Anglia. Winner of a number of environmental awards.
- Wheatsheaf, Chilton Foliat – a Grade II listed thatched village local that has introduced a series of improvements to make the pub a sustainable hub with local produce, music, art and fun while retaining its character.