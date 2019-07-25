CAMRA Unveils 10 Eco-Friendly Pubs For ‘Plastic-Free’ July

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommendations on the most eco-friendly and sustainable pubs across the country as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.

The pubs demonstrate a wide range of initiatives to reduce their environmental impact, from cutting down on ‘beer miles’ and plastic use to locally sourcing or growing food. As ‘Plastic-Free July’ comes to a close, there is no better time to join the global movement to reduce plastic pollution and support these eco-friendly pubs – all of which promise high-quality cask ales on tap.

The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events. In return, CAMRA’s 190,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “Reducing the environmental impact of beer is an issue that matters to many CAMRA members, so it’s only right to highlight pubs that have taken the initiative to become more sustainable. They are shining examples of an industry that listens to consumers’ concerns, something CAMRA has long-promoted with its ‘LocALE’ scheme to recognise pubs that serve beers brewed locally.

“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”

CAMRA’s recommendations include