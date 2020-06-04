CH&CO Continues To Strike Gold With Fourth Consecutive Rospa Gold Award

CH&CO’s excellent health and safety performance has been recognised with a RoSPA Gold Award for the fourth year running.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) awarded its highest accolade across the diverse independent hospitality and catering business, which includes workplaces, education, healthcare, destinations, events and venues.

The RoSPA Health & Safety Awards scheme is one of the most respected and recognised globally. It gives organisations the platform to confirm and showcase its ongoing expertise and commitment to excellence in health and safety standards, whilst benchmarking its performance and ensuring consistency year on year.

CH&CO’s outstanding health and safety record of achievement doesn’t stop there. It has also scored and impressive 100% in all three sections of the Achilles Audit for the third year running and successfully recertified its Safecontractor accreditation.

Achilles is a procurement platform for the utilities sector that audits quality, health and safety and environmental aspects of a business to reduce the risk to clients whilst increasing compliance with standards. The Safecontractor accreditation provides reassurance that a company is a safe, ethical and sustainable business to work with.

Emma Hill, (pictured) Group Head of Food, Health, Safety & Environment, CH&CO, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have achieved the RoSPA Gold Award for the fourth year running and to have reaffirmed our Achilles and Safecontractor accreditations. Doing the right thing by our people, clients, customers and supplier partners is in our DNA and maintaining first-class health and safety practices across the business is always a priority. We work hard all year round to give our teams the right information, training and understanding to ensure excellent health and safety practices are second nature and it’s fantastic to have this recognised in such a significant way.

“Our expertise and comprehensive approach to health and safety and training continues throughout the coronavirus pandemic and this has enabled us to be agile and adapt to the challenges and changes with the highest of health and safety standards.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations around the world, making it one of the most sought-after global accolades in health and safety.

“RoSPA wants every employee, wherever they are, to work safe in the knowledge that they will be going home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. The RoSPA Award winners are vital to help achieve this goal, as by entering they are driving up standards and setting new benchmarks for organisations everywhere. Currently, around 7million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s influence is even wider.”

CH&CO will be presented with its RoSPA Gold Award later in the year.