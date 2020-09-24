Community Pub Reopens With Local Experienced Licensees At The Helm

The Angel Inn, a traditional community pub in Swadlincote has recently reopened with the arrival of two experienced licensees, Ian and Lynsey Birley who have over 37 years’ worth of experience in the industry.

Owned by leading UK community pub group, Admiral Taverns, their dream of running the Angel became a reality in August due to a partnership with the company. The licensees will reopen a family friendly local serving delicious food, live entertainment and offering locals a welcoming place to visit.

Ian Birley commented on taking over the Angel Inn: “We are thrilled to be behind the bar at such a wonderful pub, with great support from the pub company. We knew that taking over the Angel would mean we had excellent backing during these difficult periods and we have plenty of ideas we’re keen to bring in once restrictions allow, including a number of exciting live bands to introduce to the community.

“We are so excited to welcome the community back to show off our new offering – we will be hosting a weekly socially distanced McMillan Friday coffee morning which would be great to see some new faces.”

The pub is offering traditional pub food, from steaks, gammon, chicken and jacket potatoes to delicious deserts, including cheesecake and homemade apple pie. All food is cooked on site by licensee and head chef, Ian Birley.

The pub itself, situated on Church Street, benefits from an enormous beer garden which with current social distancing restrictions can take up to 10 tables. Inside, the bar and restaurant are separated, with the restaurant currently seating up to 30 guests.

Steve Brighty, Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns said: “The Angel Inn is a lovely traditional pub, which the local community should be proud to have on their doorstep. The arrival of two local licensees from Derby who know the area well will only further develop the pub into the heart of the community. I wish both Ian and Lynsey a successful future at the pub.”