Crab and Chilli Griddled Courgettes

June 27, 2019


Ingredients:

142g pouch of Blue Star hand picked claw crab meat
2 or 3 courgettes
2 chillies
extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon
Parsley to garnish (optional)
Salt and Pepper

Method:

Slice the courgettes lengthways into 10cm slices and lightly brush with the oil. Place into a ribbed griddle pan and cook for a couple of minutes either side until tender and seared.

For the dressing:

De-seed and finely chop the chillies and mix into the remaining extra virgin oil and add the juice of half a lemon.

To serve:

Scatter the crab meat onto the griddled courgettes and spoon the dressing over the top.

Garnish with a slice of lemon and parsley (optional).

Add salt and black pepper to taste.

