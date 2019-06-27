Crab and Chilli Griddled Courgettes

142g pouch of Blue Star hand picked claw crab meat
2 or 3 courgettes
2 chillies
extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon
Parsley to garnish (optional)
Salt and Pepper
Method:
Slice the courgettes lengthways into 10cm slices and lightly brush with the oil. Place into a ribbed griddle pan and cook for a couple of minutes either side until tender and seared.
For the dressing:
De-seed and finely chop the chillies and mix into the remaining extra virgin oil and add the juice of half a lemon.
To serve:
Scatter the crab meat onto the griddled courgettes and spoon the dressing over the top.
Garnish with a slice of lemon and parsley (optional).
Add salt and black pepper to taste.