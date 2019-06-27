Passionito Mojito

50 ml Boe Passion Gin
25ml lime
15ml vanilla or normal syrup
1 x bar spoon brown sugar
12-15 mint leaves
3 x lime wedges
Crushed ice
1 x 14oz tall glass
1 x muddler
1 x tall straw
METHOD:
Step 1: Chop the limes, pick the mint leaves, and set aside the mint crown for the garnish.
Step 2: Add the gin and the other ingredients to the tall glass, then muddle firmly to extract the flavours.
Step 3: Fill the glass with crushed ice and then churn. Cap with crushed ice, adding a straw and garnish to finish.