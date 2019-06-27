Passionito Mojito

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml Boe Passion Gin

25ml lime

15ml vanilla or normal syrup

1 x bar spoon brown sugar

12-15 mint leaves

3 x lime wedges

Crushed ice

1 x 14oz tall glass

1 x muddler

1 x tall straw

METHOD:

Step 1: Chop the limes, pick the mint leaves, and set aside the mint crown for the garnish.

Step 2: Add the gin and the other ingredients to the tall glass, then muddle firmly to extract the flavours.

Step 3: Fill the glass with crushed ice and then churn. Cap with crushed ice, adding a straw and garnish to finish.