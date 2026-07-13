Croeso Pubs Achieves Best Bar None Accreditation Across All Nine Of Its Venues

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Croeso Pubs has achieved Best Bar None accreditation across its entire portfolio, with every one of its nine venues being recognised for excellence in customer safety, responsible management and outstanding hospitality.

The accreditation, which is backed by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, is awarded to licensed premises that demonstrate the highest standards across venue management, staff training, customer safety and community engagement.

The achievement, recognised as the Industry Gold Standard in Safer Socialising, means all nine Croeso Pubs venues – Blue Bell, Brewhouse, Daffodil, Retro, The Bear’s Head, The Cricketers, The Discovery, The Dock and The Philharmonic – have all successfully met the rigorous standards required to gain Best Bar None status.

The accreditation recognises the significant investment Croeso Pubs has made in creating safe, welcoming and professionally managed venues, with ongoing staff training, robust operational procedures and a strong commitment to customer welfare at the heart of the business.

Croeso Pubs Area Director Michael Haygarth said the accreditation reflects its long-term commitment to continually investing in its people, venues and customer experience, ensuring guests can enjoy a great night out with confidence.

He said: “We’re incredibly proud that every one of our venues has achieved Best Bar None accreditation. Providing fantastic experiences for our customers has always gone hand in hand with creating environments that are safe, welcoming and professionally run.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams, who work tirelessly every day to deliver excellent service while maintaining the highest standards of safety and responsibility. We see this as an achievement for every member of staff across the business.”