Bootle Community Pub Reopens With Fresh New Look

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The Albion, located in Bootle, officially reopened on Friday 24th of July following a transformational investment of more than £389,911. The pub is part of Proper Pubs the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout. The refurbished pub also includes one new dart board and two pool tables in the games area for customers to enjoy, along with an updated bar, games and snug area.

Outside, The Albion has brand-new festoon lighting, signage and an extended drinking area which is both open and covered. In addition, the refurbished beer garden can seat around 50 people.

Philip Maher, Operator of The Albion, said: “I loved seeing this incredible transformation come to life. Admiral’s expertise was incredibly helpful throughout the process, and they truly understood what this pub needed to provide for the community. From the outset, the aim was to create a welcoming, comfortable space where locals and visitors can come together.

“It was great to see people coming in to experience the finished pub for the first time. The transformation has given The Albion a fresh new look while retaining the character that makes it such an important part of the community.”

Going forward, he also hopes to support Claire House Children’s Hospice with organising charity events and raising money towards a defibrillator in the future.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It is a real pleasure to have Philip at The Albion. It was great to see how well the refurbishment came together in the end and the positive response from customers following the reopening has been great so far.”

Bringing people together and creating vibrant community hubs is at the heart of what we do, and we are so glad to see another successful community pub opening.”