Deadline Extended for Tourism Awards Entries

Share Tweet Share Email

As the nation mourns the sad passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II organisers of the regional tourism awards have extended the deadline for entries.

As many tourism businesses prepare to close for the state funeral on Mon, the decision was made to give businesses an extra week to enter the North East England Tourism Awards 2023.

The new deadline for applications is 5pm on Thurs, Sept 29th allowing businesses extra time to enter the 20th anniversary of the awards, being held in March next year.

There are 16 categories from B&B of the Year to Business Events Venue of the Year and Unsung Hero. Businesses can apply for multiple categories, even if they have won in previous years.

The awards are free to enter and eligible winners at the regional awards will automatically feed into the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, ensuring the best of the region is shown on a national stage.

The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, with a focus on experiencing the North East tourism industry first-hand. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in March 2023.

Sarah Green, chief executive of NGI said:

“With the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II we wanted to allow our businesses time to reflect and mark her life, therefore we felt extending the deadline was the appropriate step to take.

“We believe our businesses deserve recognition for the fantastic service they provide our visitors, who as a result keep coming back to the North East for trips and holidays.

“Residents can also get involved by encouraging their favourite tourism business to enter the awards and together we can showcase the best the region has to offer.”

To enter go to https://tickets.northeasttourismawards.co.uk/apply-now/