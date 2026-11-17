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Derby City Pubwatch has been awarded the top accolade of the National Pubwatch of the Year at a prestigious ceremony, sponsored by pub chain JD Wetherspoon, at the House of Lords.

The National Pubwatch Award, which is judged by members of the National Pubwatch Committee, recognises the work of local Pubwatch schemes and their efforts to provide safe drinking environments for customers and staff.

National Pubwatch is a voluntary organisation, which supports over 800 Pubwatch schemes across the UK, and works to promote safe, secure and social drinking environments in all licensed premises throughout the UK.

Three Pubwatches – Chorley, Heathrow and North Lincs – were awarded highly commended.

Derby City Pubwatch, which is run by chair Jason Dickens and vice chair Mark Dunn, was rewarded for its work in building trusted partnerships which have facilitated intelligence sharing, co-ordinated communication, collaborative problem solving and support for vulnerable people.

Derby City Pubwatch, vice chair, Mark Dunn, said: “Winning the National Pubwatch Award means an enormous amount to everyone involved with Derby City Pubwatch. Our scheme has been operating for more than 30 years, and receiving this national recognition is an incredibly proud moment for us all.

“For Jason and me personally, it is particularly special, but this award belongs to far more than the two of us. It recognises the dedication of our members, past and present, the commitment of our licensed premises and their staff, and the many organisations that have supported us throughout the years.”

He also said that none of this would have been possible without the continued support of Derbyshire Police, Derby City Council, Derby’s Business Improvement Districts and its many other partners.

“This award is a wonderful recognition of more than three decades of commitment to making Derby a safer place for everyone to enjoy. We are extremely grateful, and we share this achievement with everyone who has contributed to Derby City Pubwatch’s success,” he said.

National Pubwatch chairman Steve Baker OBE said: “It has been an honour to celebrate the winner of the National Pubwatch Award in the House of Lords.

“The National Pubwatch of the Year Award is so important in recognising the hard work of local Pubwatches, their members and individuals. Derby City Pubwatch is a deserving recipient with a team that works collaboratively and supports a safer night-time economy.”

He added: “We would also like to thank JD Wetherspoon for all its support for National Pubwatch and the awards.”

Wetherspoon has been a supporter of National Pubwatch since its inauguration in 1997. Its pubs are involved in over 500 Pubwatch schemes across the country.

Wetherspoon’s legal director, Nigel Connor, said: “This year has again seen some fantastic entries which reflect the strength and importance of Pubwatches throughout the United Kingdom in helping create safe towns and cities.

“Derby City Pubwatch is a worthy winner and congratulations to everyone involved in the scheme. This is our seventh year of sponsorship of the awards and Wetherspoon is pleased to be able to help recognise the work done by all Pubwatch members as well as the authorities who co-operate with them through our continued support.”