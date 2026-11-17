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The number of hospitality businesses entering insolvency remained high in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting continuing challenging trading conditions for the industry.

Some 826 accommodation and food service companies, including hotels, restaurants and pubs, entered insolvency in the three months to September 2026, down 2% from 840 Q2 this year and down 4% from 861 in the same three months of 2025, according to government data. The monthly number of hospitality insolvencies has remained consistently above 270 so far this year.

The Buchler Phillips Hospitality Index of insolvencies, which has tracked monthly figures since January 2014, eased from 199.0 in June to 195.0 in September. It peaked in August 2023 at 273.4, following a spike in the sector’s business failures.

High-profile operators entering insolvency or restructuring processes during the quarter included Caribbean restaurant chain Turtle Bay, which agreed a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), closing four of its 48 sites, and Strathmore Hotels, which entered administration with eight hotels and around 410 employees.

Thai Express entered administration before its nine UK restaurants were acquired by the owner of Giggling Squid, while Harvey Nichols’ restaurant business also entered administration, with its OXO Tower operation subsequently sold.

Elsewhere, Michelin-starred Sorrel in Surrey closed before its operating company entered voluntary liquidation, while the company behind London’s Mr Chow restaurant entered administration.

Jo Milner, Managing Director of the turnaround and restructuring firm, said:

“Life remains extremely tough for the hospitality sector. Along with retail and construction, it continues to be among the worst-hit UK business sectors. Pressure on consumer spending remains, staff costs have risen significantly, and businesses are still struggling to absorb higher operating costs. The cumulative impact of rising taxes, wages and other overheads is proving too much for many operators.”

Hospitality businesses continue to face substantial additional expenses, not least from higher employers’ National Insurance contributions, wage increases and rising food, energy and other operating costs. Industry leaders have warned that further increases in employment costs could prove the final nail in the coffin for some companies.

Buchler Phillips Hospitality Index (BPHI)

The BPHI is compiled from monthly company insolvency statistics made available by the UK Government’s Insolvency Service. Using a base of January 2014 = 100.0, the index tracks the sector classification of Accommodation and Food Service Activities.