Share Post Share Email

UK draught beer and cider volumes fell 2.5% year-on-year in October, reversing September’s return to growth, according to the latest Market Watch data from The Oxford Partnership and Vianet.

Unsettled weather and two named storms contributed to challenging trading conditions, with average rate of sale declining 0.4% compared with October 2025.

Despite the downturn, consumer engagement remained encouraging. Average pub occupancy reached 66.2%, up 3.5 percentage points year-on-year, while dwell time increased by 12 minutes to 154 minutes. However, the number of operating venues fell from 99,554 to 99,130.

Rural venues experienced the sharpest decline in rate of sale at -2.7%, followed by Suburban (-0.9%), London (-0.2%) and City (-0.1%), suggesting that more urban locations proved relatively resilient to the challenging conditions.

Consumer spending also remained ahead of last year, although growth continued to be driven predominantly by food. Average spend per head increased 2.8% to £26.80, with food spend rising 4.3% to £32.35, compared with just 0.5% growth in drink spend to £20.89.

The growing gap between food and drink spending suggests that the nature of hospitality visits may be changing. Consumers are continuing to go out and spend more, but that additional expenditure is being driven predominantly by food rather than alcohol. With draught volumes declining despite higher occupancy and longer visits, the findings raise an important question for the sector: are consumers increasingly treating pubs as places to eat and socialise, rather than primarily to drink?

While October’s monthly performance disappointed, longer-term category trends offered a more positive picture.

Cider emerged as the strongest-performing category, with rate of sale increasing 6.5% on a Moving Annual Total (MAT) basis, overtaking Stout (+5.4%). World Lager continued to perform strongly at +4.9%, while Premium Lager increased 2.4%.

Craft also showed further signs of recovery, reaching +1.6% MAT following its return to growth in September. However, traditional categories remained under pressure, with Core Lager down 3.7% and Ale declining 3.6%.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, commented: “What’s particularly interesting about October’s figures is that consumers haven’t stopped going out. Pubs are fuller, people are staying longer and they’re spending more, but increasingly that spending growth is coming from food rather than drink.

This suggests we may be seeing a shift in how consumers are using pubs. They’re still important social destinations, but drinking isn’t necessarily the main reason for every visit. For operators, that’s encouraging in terms of attracting customers, but it also presents a challenge for drinks suppliers who need to understand how their brands fit into these changing occasions.

As we approach the crucial Christmas trading period, the opportunity will be to capitalise on those visits and give consumers more reasons to choose a drink alongside their food or social occasion.”

Despite October’s setback, year-to-date rate of sale remains 0.6% ahead of 2025, while total-market MAT rate of sale has improved to +0.5%, suggesting the market retains some positive momentum heading into the final months of the year.