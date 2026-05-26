England FIFA World Cup Match Bookings Surge 184% As Fans Flock To Pubs

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New insight from leading hospitality technology provider, Zonal, reveals an early surge in bookings for the first England match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with reservations in pubs rising by +184% compared to a typical trading day.

Across the wider hospitality sector, bookings are also up significantly, increasing by +64% year-on-year.

The spike highlights how live sport continues to drive footfall, with fans choosing to secure their spot early to watch key fixtures in a social setting. This sharp uplift not only reflects the scale of national interest in England games, but also a growing behaviour shift towards pre-booking for major sporting occasions, rather than relying on walk-ins.

The trend isn’t limited to England fixtures alone. Data from the opening match of the tournament on 11th June, Mexico vs South Africa, shows a +51% uplift in overall hospitality bookings, with pubs alone seeing a +63% increase compared to the same date in 2025. This demonstrates the broader appeal of live tournament action in driving early demand across venues.

Much like other key calendar moments, the data suggests that anticipation plays a crucial role, with bookings building momentum in the days leading up to kick-off as fans plan group occasions. For operators, this creates a valuable opportunity to maximise covers, optimise staffing, and enhance the matchday experience.

Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal, commented: “Major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 continue to be a significant driver of bookings, bringing people together and creating key trading moments for the hospitality sector.

“With weeks still to go until the first games kick off, and demand set to increase as the event approaches, this early uplift in bookings is a welcome sign for hospitality.

“The increase we’re seeing demonstrates how important it is for venues to plan ahead and capitalise on demand, ensuring they can deliver a great experience while maximising capacity.”