Red Engine Celebrates Billion Dart Milestone and Triple Sunday Times Win

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Red Engine, the hospitality group behind global competitive socialising sensations Flight Club and Electric Shuffle, has announced a double triumph.

The hospitality group’s Social Darts activity bar, Flight Club, has officially hit one billion darts thrown across its global estate, and Red Engine has secured a spot on the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026 list for the third consecutive year.

The one-billionth dart milestone follows a landmark period for Flight Club, which at the end of last year celebrated a decade since opening its first venue in Shoreditch in 2015. Over the last ten years, the brand has transformed the hospitality landscape, welcoming more than 15 million guests in the UK alone.

Red Engine’s inclusion in the prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for 2026 is recognition for the group’s sustained commitment to workplace culture during a period of rapid estate growth. The nationwide employee survey-based award celebrates the UK’s top employers achieving excellence in wellbeing, inclusivity, and workplace support across diverse demographics.

Steve Moore, CEO and Founder of Red Engine, commented, “If someone had told us a decade ago, when we were testing prototypes in a shed, that our tech would eventually process one billion dart throws, we would have laughed them out of the room. Seeing that final digit roll over on the dartometer was completely surreal. It’s a massive milestone that belongs entirely to the millions of guests who chose to share their birthday parties, date nights, and post-work drinks and everything in between with us.

“This moment is made doubly special with our recognition as a Sunday Times Best Place to Work for the third year in a row. It’s the ultimate validation of the culture we’ve built. We started with a simple dream of creating joy for groups of people, and seeing our team and our guests bring that to life at this kind of scale is incredibly humbling.”

Along with these latest success milestones for Red Engine, the tech-led hospitality group is also celebrating continued growth. Earlier this month, Red Engine launched Flight Club Reading in the town’s vibrant Station Hill development, marking the brand’s 16th UK venue and 32nd globally.

While the hospitality sector navigates many ongoing headwinds, the everything-in-house, tech-led, premium competitive socialising model that Red Engine has created for Flight Club and Electric Shuffle demonstrates great resilience as the brands continue to capture consumer loyalty and spend. The group recorded 12% revenue growth for FY2025, with sales rising to £89.8M (up from £80.4M in FY24). Total global system sales, including international franchise partners, rose 25% to reach £146M.