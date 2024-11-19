Get A Reliable Food Waste Collection For Your Business

Share Post Share Email

Employing over 1000 people, at over 20 sites strategically located throughout the UK and Ireland, Olleco services over 50,000 catering establishments. Olleco’s local teams can support your business with the new food waste regulations that are coming into force across England in March 2025 (it’s already live in Wales and Scotland).

Why choose Olleco

Olleco’s commercial food waste collection service could help you reduce the costs of your food waste and reduce the cost to the planet. Olleco collect food waste from everyone, from major national restaurant chains to local chip shops, and call centres to golf clubs. If your business generates food waste, Olleco want to collect it from you for recycling. Once collected, all the food waste is processed through anaerobic digestion facilities, producing renewable energy as well as organic fertiliser.

Why separate your food waste?

It will be a legal requirement across England as of April 2024

By seeing what food you are wasting you can adapt your menu, reducing waste and saving money

Your food waste can help power local communities by being recycled at an anaerobic digestion plant

It can cost less than one fifth of the cost to take separated food waste to an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant compared to landfill

Food waste in landfill causes greenhouse gas emissions, do your bit to help fight the climate emergency

Visit www.olleco.co.uk for more information.