GivingGoodness: Caterers & Restaurateurs Feed the Frontline with Food4Heroes, Supported by Arla Pro

Food4Heroes pools together local catering companies and restaurants to deliver high quality, nutritious free meals to hospitals, currently delivering 27,000 meals per week across the UK. Based in Yorkshire, the charity aims to create a hot meal for every single NHS worker during these challenging times.

Arla Pro, the foodservice division of the UK’s largest farmer-owned dairy co-operative Arla Foods, has pledged its support to Food4Heroes with a contribution of dairy goodness: high quality dairy products including milk, cheese and butter.

Amanda Guest and John Brownhill, Founders of Food4Heroes, said: “We are so very grateful for the generous donations of milk, cheese and butter from Arla Foods, which means we can continue to provide daily meals to the frontline NHS Staff in Yorkshire Hospitals. Thanks to the generosity of Arla and other local providers we are now able to serve 19 Hospitals nationally, and over 27,000 meals to NHS Heroes every week.”

Jonathan Dixon, Vice President for Arla Pro UK, comments: “Whilst we are delighted to be able to provide this support to key workers and vulnerable people in these difficult times, we do so knowing that the foodservice sector is facing severe challenges. At Arla Pro we are committed to supporting our customers with rebuilding their businesses in the coming months and welcoming people back through the doors of the nation’s pubs, coffee shops and restaurants when it is safe to do so.”

Catering and restaurant businesses can sign up to volunteer their services to Food4Heroes via their website:https://www.food4heroes.co.uk/volunteer.

Arla Foods has so far launched a number of charitable partnerships, in addition to its work with Food4Heroes.

Parent company to brands like Anchor®, Cravendale® and Lurpak®, Arla has already committed over 35 per cent of its milk produced at its site in Settle, North Yorkshire, to the Government’s care packages for those needing to be shielded.

Working with Magic Breakfast, Arla will provide free milk to deliver 4.8 million breakfast bowls for vulnerable children.

Also benefiting from the support of Arla is charity FareShare, tackling hunger across the UK. Arla has increased its ongoing support for FareShare with contributions of UHT milk, cheese, yogurts and butter, providing enough dairy for 4 million slices of Lurpak® buttery toast and 1.4 million slices of pizza thanks to Arla Pro Mozzarella.

Jonathan Dixon, Vice President for Arla Pro UK, also comments: “The challenges of coronavirus are hitting the dairy industry hard with a surplus of milk now being produced on farms across the country. To ensure Arla milk isn’t wasted, where there are temporarily less foodservice outlets to sell dairy products into, we are redistributing them to where they are needed most; to those being shielded, those on the front line at our hospitals, and the children who are in need of nutritious products to help stay healthy at this time.”

https://www.arlapro.com/en-gb/stories/chefs-fuelling-frontline