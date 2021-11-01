Government to Overhaul Tipping Practices

In response to a 2016 consultation on Tipping, Gratuities, Cover and Service Charges, launched following reports that a number of well-known high street names were withholding staff tips that had been paid by card, the Government recently unveiled plans to overhaul tipping practices and to ensure that all tips ultimately go to staff.The proposed changes will impact around two million workers in the hospitality and leisure sectors and around 190,000 businesses in the UK, but what do they mean in practice?

At present, although cash tips remain the property of staff, businesses that process tips by card have the choice to retain or pass on such tips to their workers.Whilst employers that hold on to credit card tips have faced criticism – such as the recent comments from Labour Markets Minister Paul Scully who commented that “Unfortunately, some companies choose to withhold cash from hardworking staff who have been tipped by customers as a reward for good service.” – as part of the new plans the Government intends to introduce legislation prohibiting employers from retaining discretionary tips paid by credit card

The problem of withholding tips has been exacerbated by the move towards a cashless society in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the opportunities for employers to withhold tips.The Government reports that 80% of all UK tipping now happens by card, rather than cash going straight into the pockets of staff.

The Government’s proposed changes will no doubt be welcomed by many hospitality and leisure workers who earn the national minimum or living wage and rely on tips to supplement their income. However, the proposals come at a difficult time for many employers that have been severely impacted by the restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic. Such employers are likely to be concerned about the financial impact of implementing these changes if they previously relied on funds generated from tips paid by credit card.