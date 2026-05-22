Government VAT “Giveaway” Ignores Night-Time Economy in Blatant Policy Failure

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Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, delivers a blunt warning that the Government’s summer VAT cut is a politically convenient but economically flawed measure that excludes the UK’s struggling night-time and live events sector.

The government announced yesterday (May 21) a temporary VAT reduction on a range of family leisure and dining activities will come into force on 25 June, running until 1 September 2026, under the government’s newly launched Great British Summer Savings scheme.

The measure will see VAT cut from 20% to 5% on children’s meals in restaurants and cafés, children’s tickets for cinemas and theatres, and entry to a broad range of visitor attractions — directly affecting trading conditions for hospitality and leisure operators during the peak summer period.

Kill argues the policy is deeply disconnected from industry realities, fails to address sustained financial pressures, and represents a major missed opportunity to deliver meaningful support to festivals, venues and cultural businesses.

“The Government’s latest VAT announcement is not just a missed opportunity, it’s a glaring example of short term thinking and a fundamental misunderstanding of the UK’s leisure and cultural economy. He said.

“Let’s be clear: while positioning this as support for families, the policy completely overlooks and effectively sidelines the night time economy, including festivals, clubs, live music venues and late night cultural spaces that have been fighting to survive under relentless financial pressure. These businesses are not peripheral, they are the backbone of the UK’s global cultural reputation and a critical driver of jobs, tourism and economic activity.

“For years, we have consistently lobbied for a fair and meaningful reduction in VAT across hospitality, live events and cultural experiences. Instead, what we’ve been given is a narrow, temporary measure that cherry picks certain activities while leaving the rest of the sector to absorb rising costs, punitive tax burdens and ongoing instability.

“Festivals are being squeezed to breaking point. Grassroots venues are closing at an alarming rate. Clubs and late night operators are facing unsustainable operating conditions. And yet, once again, they’ve been completely sideswiped by policy that claims to support leisure and participation.

“This is not just short sighted, it’s economically reckless. You cannot claim to support the visitor economy, regional growth and cultural output while actively ignoring the sectors that deliver it at scale.

“If the Government is serious about growth, it must stop delivering piecemeal, headline driven interventions and start engaging with the full reality of the industries it relies on. That means meaningful VAT reform, long term policy stability, and a commitment to supporting the entire ecosystem, not just the parts that are politically convenient.

“Until then, this will be seen for what it is: a superficial fix that fails the very industries it should be backing.”