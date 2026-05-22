Butcombe Group Recognised In Sunday Times Best Places To Work 2026 For Second Year Running

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Butcombe Group has been named again in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026, marking a repeat recognition of its continued commitment to creating an engaging, inclusive and high-performing workplace culture.

The annual list highlights organisations across the UK that excel in employee engagement, wellbeing and workplace satisfaction. Results are based largely on direct feedback from employees, offering an independent measure of how people truly feel about working within a business.

Cat Moseley, Chief Experience Officer of Butcombe Group, said: “Being included in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work is something we’re incredibly proud of, particularly it being our second year in a row. It reflects the environment we have worked hard to create, one where team members feel supported, valued and able to thrive.

“Our teams are at the centre of everything we do, and we are constantly listening and responding to their feedback to improve their experience. To receive this recognition more than once is a real testament to their dedication and to the progress we continue to make as a business.”

Jonathan Lawson, CEO of Butcombe Group, added: “At the heart of our success is the dedication and collaboration shown by our people every day, whether they are welcoming guests, creating memorable moments, or supporting one another behind the scenes. In what continues to be a challenging environment for the hospitality sector, their commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers continues to make a real difference.”