Greene King Smashes Pre-Covid Record Raising £1m For Macmillan Cancer Support

Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, has broken its own record raising an incredible £1 million during September and October for its national charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Despite constant changes to the way pubs can trade and the tightening of restrictions, team members working in Greene King’s 1,700 pubs across the country have come together to support Macmillan May, which was moved to September due to the Covid-19 national lockdown. The passion and commitment to supporting their national charity partner resulted in raising a remarkable £1million – a pre-Covid record-breaking campaign.

Macmillan helps people living with cancer with every aspect of their lives, from the moment they’re diagnosed, through to treatment and beyond. The initiative has helped towards plugging a huge gap in Macmillan’s fundraising due to Covid-19, the charity anticipates a loss of 35-50% of its fundraising revenue this year which it uses to deliver vital services to people living with cancer and to people working in the NHS.

The amazing figure comes eight years into the partnership, with nearly £8 million raised since 2012. All the funds raised go towards helping Macmillan nurses and professionals provide vital physical, financial and emotional support for people living with cancer across the UK.

Greene King team members have shown a monumental fundraising effort for the charity despite the global pandemic and restrictions in place. Events have ranged from gruelling physical challenges such as trekking up Mount Snowdon and travelling over 2,000 miles across the UK in a Tuk Tuk to community-based events like World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and Rock and Roll Bingo all of which adhered to our PUBSAFE promises designed to protect the welfare of team members as well as ensure that customers can socialise safely.

As part of the fundraising initiative Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill and Greene King Value Local pubs also launched a green burger the ‘Greene Warrior’, with £1 from every green burger sold donated towards Macmillan, which contributed towards a total £42,000 of overall fundraising from menu promotions.

Elsewhere, individual team members have taken on their own challenges, with head shaves, super-soakings and static bike rides, rows and runs taking place alongside numerous raffles, prize draws and fun days in pubs up and down the country.

Small individual donations made at the point of purchase through Pennies, the digital charity box, have also added to the total raising £33,500 over the nine-week campaign.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive officer at Greene King, said: “I am continually amazed by the people who work in hospitality. Despite the restrictions, the stress of constant changes to trading, keeping our customers safe and all the uncertainty the pandemic brings, the teams in our pubs still pull out all the stops when raising money for Macmillan.

“We were disappointed when we couldn’t hold our annual fundraiser in May due to the national lockdown, so we moved it September to help Macmillan when they need it most. To think we’ve broken all our previous fundraising records to raise £1m is just astonishing and I can’t thank our team members enough. I also want to say a massive thanks to our customers, who always put their hands in their pockets to support Macmillan despite the uncertain and difficult times our communities have pulled together to support those living with cancer.”

Lynda Thomas, chief executive officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “Right now we want to ensure that cancer doesn’t become the forgotten ‘C’ of the pandemic. Adequate funding for charities and public support through donations and volunteering is more vital than ever, which is why we’re so grateful for the continued generosity of partners like Greene King, as it allows us to be right there for the growing numbers of people living with cancer across the UK when they need us most.”