Halesowen Community Pub Officially Reopens Following Transformational Makeover

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The Round of Beef, located on Highfield Cresent in Halesowen, officially reopened on Friday 11th September following a transformational investment of more than £364,600. The opening night featured live music act AJ – Solo UB40 Tribute and saw both new and familiar faces enjoying the newly refurbished pub.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar is community hero, Brogan Graham, who has strong experience running her own pubs and lives locally in Oldbury. Her expertise, combined with her energy, enthusiasm, and passion for the local area will enable her to create a lively social hub for local residents to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new decor throughout as well as investment into creating fantastic sports watching facilities. It is designed so that the pub can trade successfully throughout the day, with distinct areas which cater for regulars, sports fans and community groups as well.

Outside, the pub has had a new beer garden with patio seating, and heating, providing up to 40 covers which create a perfect space for community events, family occasions and outside trading.

Brogan Graham, Operator of The Round of Beef, said: “It has been fantastic welcoming customers into The Round of Beef over the past week. It’s a real community pub where everyone knows everyone and the response from locals has been incredibly positive. I would like to thank the whole community for their generous support with this new venture. We really want the pub to support the community – we’re looking for a local pool and darts team, and we’ll be continuing our weekly live music and karaoke for people to enjoy.”

Brogan is also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.

Nicky Bellingham, Business Development Manager for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s been a real pleasure to officially welcome Brogan to the Round of Beef, and the finished refurbishment looks fantastic. It has been wonderful to see the doors reopen and the local community returning to enjoy this great pub once again.

“On behalf of myself and the whole Proper Pubs team, we would like to congratulate Brogan on her start at the Round of Beef, and wish her the very best of luck for the future.”