VisitEngland Launches National Campaign to Boost Coastal Breaks and Drive Visitor Spending

Image credit: Visit East of England

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VisitEngland is launching a major national campaign to inspire more people to book a coastal getaway, boosting visits and visitor spending in England’s coastal destinations through the autumn and into 2027.

From outdoor adventures and wildlife encounters to heritage, food and traditional seaside escapes, VisitEngland’s ‘All on England’s Coast’ campaign showcases the experiences that make England’s coastline one of the nation’s greatest tourism assets.

Through five themed coastal ‘clusters’, Creative, Nature, Outdoor, Historic and Classic, the campaign highlights the diverse experiences on offer across England’s shores, inspiring more domestic breaks and supporting coastal destinations and businesses.

The launch comes as VisitEngland research shows domestic coastal breaks are down 18% year-on-year, with travellers also taking shorter trips, booking later and spending less. The opportunity is significant. If just 10% of spending on overseas travel was redirected to domestic holidays, it could generate an additional £8 billion for the economy.

This phase of VisitEngland’s £1.2 million advertising campaign gets underway from 28 September until 1 November before returning from February to March 2027, working with a match-funded commercial partner to convert inspiration into bookings.

Tourism Minister Stephanie Peacock said: “Tourism sits at the heart of our coastal communities, with millions of people choosing to visit the British seaside every year for their holidays.

“The sector not only provides fantastic days out but is also a key part of the economy. That is why the Government has been giving it strong backing through the Great British Summer Savings scheme, which has been promoting great days out across the country.

“For me, there is something truly special about a trip to the seaside. I have so many fantastic memories of holidays around the UK growing up, and it is a real pleasure to continue discovering new places along our coastline. In the past month alone I have visited Blackpool’s iconic seaside resort, Dorset’s famous Jurassic Coast and enjoyed a traditional cream tea in Devon.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “England’s coastal destinations are among our greatest tourism assets, offering world-class experiences, stunning landscapes and vibrant communities. Our ‘All on England’s Coast’ campaign shines a spotlight on the people, places and businesses that make our coastline so special, inspiring more people to book a break and support local economies.

“Every part of England’s coastline has its own story to tell, from spectacular walking trails and wildlife-rich landscapes to culture, heritage, food and adventure. Whether visitors are looking for a short escape or a longer holiday, there’s something to suit every taste and budget.

“As we head into autumn, there has never been a better time to discover somewhere new, support local tourism businesses and enjoy everything England’s coast has to offer.”

This first phase of the ‘All on England’s Coast’ advertising campaign will run across radio, podcasts, social media and digital channels, reaching audiences across England with inspiring content to drive bookings and visits this autumn and into winter.