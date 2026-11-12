Heartwood Collection Acquires The Abbey Field, Kenilworth

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Hospitality group Heartwood Collection has acquired The Abbey Field in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

The pub will undergo a multi-million-pound refurbishment before reopening in Autumn 2027 as The Kingfisher of Kenilworth, a 24 bedroom ‘pub with rooms’.

The extensive refurbishment will transform its bar and dining areas into warm, welcoming spaces with Heartwood’s signature charm and space for 200 guests. Guests will enjoy seasonally changing menus and a carefully curated drinks list, alongside a beautifully landscaped terrace for a further 88 guests.

The new name takes its inspiration from the historic Abbey Fields parkland at the heart of Kenilworth, where kingfishers are among the birds recorded along the Finham Brook. Abbey Fields is also home to the ruins of St Mary’s Abbey, an Augustinian priory founded in the 1120s, and lies a short walk from the picturesque Kenilworth Castle.

The Kingfisher of Kenilworth will join Heartwood Collection’s growing portfolio of characterful pubs and pubs with rooms. It will sit alongside The Angel Inn in nearby Leamington Spa, which the group acquired in October and which will also reopen in 2027, and Heartwood Inns’ two existing pubs in the county: The Black Swan in Henley-in-Arden and The Red Lion in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Once open, alongside other planned openings, Heartwood Inns will have 40 pubs, of which 12 will have bedrooms.

Heartwood Collection holds the Sustainable Restaurant Association’s highest rating of three stars, won ‘Best Pub Group’ at the 2026 MCA Hospitality Awards and ‘Best Brand/Concept’ at the 2025 Publican Awards.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “We are delighted to have acquired The Abbey Field from Greene King and to be growing our presence in Warwickshire. Kenilworth is a wonderful town with a rich history, and we wanted a name that celebrates what makes it special. We look forward to restoring the pub and welcoming guests to the newly named ‘Kingfisher of Kenilworth’ in Autumn 2027.”