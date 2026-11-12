Historic London Pub Reopens After £1m Greene King Investment

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Historic London pub, the Albert, located on Victoria St, has reopened following a £1m investment from Greene King.

The investment has transformed the exterior and interior of the Albert whilst retaining its historic Victorian charm, elevating the well-known pub into a flagship site within the pub and brewer’s Greene King pubs portfolio.

Jodie Tate, Chief Operating Officer for Greene King, said: “The Albert has always been an important part of Greene King pubs and its location in the heart of Victoria makes it a go-to pub for those travelling in and out of Westminster.

“This £1m investment has enabled us to elevate this historically-significant site – which has stood proud on Victoria St since 1862 and retains its House of Commons Division Bell, which would call MPs back to the Palace of Westminster – into one of the jewels in our crown.

“We’ve retained the charm of the Albert, preserving a slice of Victoriana amongst the skyscrapers, whilst transforming it for the modern-day guest, whether they’re visiting for drinks, dinner, business meetings or to enjoy live sport.”

The investment brings a complete interior and exterior overhaul to the Albert, including a stunning external refurbishment, which takes the pub back to its roots with new signage, brickwork and detailing.

Inside, storytelling has been brought to life throughout the pub, with a re-designed space for the Albert’s famous portrait gallery of past politicians and royal memorabilia. New seating has been added, the bar areas improved, alongside the kitchens, and accessibility throughout the pub has been redesigned to improve customer flow and an accessible toilet has been added.

The second floor of the Albert has been redesigned, moving it away from an event space and creating an extension of the downstairs pub area and more space for customers to meet, eat, drink and relax.

The Albert is a former gin palace and dates back to 1862. It was one of a select few non-Governmental buildings to house a telegraph-wired division bell, which signalled to MPs in the pub that they have exactly eight minutes to return to Westminster to cast their votes.

The pub also houses the Prime Minister’s Gallery; a collection of portraits and photographs honouring past British leaders – many of whom were customers at the iconic pub.