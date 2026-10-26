Heartwood Collection Acquires The Angel Hotel, Leamington Spa

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Hospitality group Heartwood Collection has acquired The Angel Hotel in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

The historic coaching inn will undergo a multi-million-pound refurbishment before reopening in summer 2027 as The Angel Inn, a 47-bedroom ‘pub with rooms’.

The extensive refurbishment will transform its bar and dining areas into warm, welcoming spaces with Heartwood’s signature charm. Guests will enjoy seasonally changing menus and a carefully curated drinks list, alongside an enhanced garden.

Located in the heart of Leamington Spa, a town renowned for its elegant Regency architecture, The Angel has been part of the town’s history for more than 200 years. Dating from around 1818, the Grade II listed building stands on Regent Street, a stone’s throw from the award-winning Jephson Gardens and the Pump Rooms.

The Angel Inn will join Heartwood Collection’s growing portfolio of 36 characterful pubs and pubs with rooms, becoming its first pub with rooms in Warwickshire. It will sit alongside Heartwood Inns’ two existing pubs in the county: The Black Swan in Henley-in-Arden and The Red Lion in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Heartwood Collection holds the Sustainable Restaurant Association’s highest rating of three stars, won ‘Best Pub Group’ at the 2026 MCA Hospitality Awards and ‘Best Brand/Concept’ at the 2025 Publican Awards.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “We are delighted to have acquired The Angel Hotel, a landmark property with more than 200 years of history at the heart of this vibrant town. We have been looking for the right opportunity in Leamington Spa for several years and are excited to bring The Angel into the Heartwood family. We look forward to restoring this historic inn and welcoming guests in summer 2027.”