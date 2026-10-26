General Managers Of The Year Crowned At Greene King’s Annual Conference

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Pub company and brewer Greene King hosted its managed pubs event this month, attended by 1,300 leaders from across the country, which culminated in a glittering awards night in Manchester.

The General Manager of the Year awards form part of Greene King’s annual Managed Pub Conference and recognise outstanding leaders from across its managed pub estate.

It recognised general managers who have excelled across all areas of running a successful pub, from delivering strong commercial performance and operational excellence to bringing teams together, creating memorable experiences for customers and ensuring pubs remain welcoming hubs at the heart of communities.

Winners were judged on how they perform across all areas of the role, alongside their leadership, team engagement and the respect they have earned from colleagues and peers, before the final nine were selected by Greene King’s Brand Operations Directors.

Speaking after the awards, Jodie Tate, Greene King’s chief operating officer said: “When we work together, we win together and that was what this event and these awards highlights. Our people are what makes our pubs the places which are loved by their customers and communities. Our general managers are trailblazers for the industry and all the team members who they work with. Thank you to each and every one of you for your outstanding efforts to make your pubs the successes they are.”

The Greene King General Managers of the Year across the UK are:

• Darren Pilley – Doctors, Edinburgh (Belhaven)

• Chris Stubbs – Greaves Park, Lancaster (Chef & Brewer)

• George Skeates – Green Posts, Portsmouth (Cornerstone)

• James Hodgson – Birchwood Farm, Glasshoughton (Farmhouse)

• Amanda Crilly – Waterside, Warrington (Greene King pubs – Pub & Grill)

• Eliot Bennett – Hem Heath, Trentham (Flaming Grill)

• Matt Gist – Ock n Dough, Wellingborough (Hungry Horse)

• Cheryl Williams – Angel, Baildon (Greene King pubs – Community)

• Tom McCartney – The Archers, Gidea Park (Greene King pubs – Urban & Heritage)