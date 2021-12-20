Hertfields Expands to Three Pubs Following Investment with Star Pubs & Bars

Hertfordshire-based events and hospitality company Hertfields is taking on its third leased pub* – The Fox at Pirton near Hitchin – following a £170,000 refurbishment with Star Pubs & Bars. The investment has restored the previously tired local to its former glory as a great quality traditional village pub.

The revamp has carefully renovated the exterior of the Grade II listed building and upgraded the interior throughout, whilst retaining all its character and charm. Features such as inglenook fireplaces and original beams have been restored and a snug created, adding to the atmosphere.

A new kitchen will enable The Fox to introduce food in the new year, which will focus on pub classics including Sunday roasts. The pub will build a reputation for cask ales with up to five available. A cellar overhaul and the installation of state-of-the art dispense equipment will ensure consistently perfect pints.

Hertfields’ owner Steve Birch said: “The Fox will be the quintessential traditional pub with real ales, open fires and a warm welcome, whether customers want to drink and socialise or enjoy some good pub grub.

“The Fox is a great addition to our growing business. Star have been extremely flexible to work with and have fully accommodated our vision for The Fox in the designs. They used an excellent team of builders and designers, and the pub looks fantastic. We continue to look for other new projects in and around Hertfordshire.”

Added Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Dan Hayward: “We’re delighted to have joined forces with Hertfields at The Fox. They have just the skills required to build a successful, sustainable pub – sharp business acumen and brilliant delivery of hospitality.”