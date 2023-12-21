Hospitality Technology That Helps to Avoid Losses and Increase Profits

Share Tweet Share Email

Keeping bar tabs has always been a good idea. In doing so, staff can spend more time with customers, upsell and build valuable relationships.

But it has not always been secure to hold customer’s bank cards. Plastic wallets and till points have proven insufficient in ensuring that bank cards are safe, but that has changed exponentially in the past twenty years since the launch of CardsSafe®.

The innovative technology is specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab. It protects against credit card fraud but is also a significant deterrent for walk-outs and allows for checking the validity of bank cards. In a nutshell, CardsSafe® helps hospitality businesses avoid losses and increase profits by assisting with secure bar tabs.

The CardsSafe technology has revolutionised how hospitality businesses manage their customers’ payment obligations. Their wireless technology can be safely tucked away behind the bar and work alongside POS. The units are easily installed, require minimal training, and the system does not capture data, so it never breaches GDPR. Customers will also feel more relaxed knowing that their cards are securely held while they enjoy the facilities.

CardsSafe helps pubs, bars, and restaurants avoid losses, and it helps increase profits by allowing staff to upsell to their customers. That’s why over 5000 venues trust CardsSafe to manage customer food and drink tabs. From Young’s pubs to Hilton Hotels, the London Golf Club, Lord’s Cricket Ground, and numerous restaurants and bars utilise the CardsSafe system.

Timothy, Young’s Bar Manager, explains, “Average spending is up, and chargeback has virtually disappeared after we installed CardsSafe, which really puts our customers’ minds at rest.”

CardsSafe is affordable, too. Each unit contains ten card drawers that can be hired for just £9.95* per month. In addition, each hire comes with customer service troubleshooting and free replacement keys, and additional units can be added at any time.

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the sales team on 0845 500 1040 *Plus, a sign-up fee of £39.95 (plus VAT) for new customers.