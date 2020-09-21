Imbibe Live Is Taking Part In A Brand New Virtual Event For The Global Bar Industry

Following the success of Imbibe Live’s inaugural digital event back in June, which saw hundreds of drinks brands and on-trade professionals come together to share insights, trends and much more, this time the leading drinks exhibition is going global!

Imbibe Live Online is joining forces with BCB Berlin, BCB Brooklyn and BCB São Paulo, to bring you Global Bar Week – a worldwide networking and education event. From 12 – 18 October these four trailblazing bar events will be uniting the international drinks industry at the first-ever global, online drinks exhibition.

UK drinks industry professionals can now sign up to Imbibe Live Online to access a range of educational and inspirational content and be part of a worldwide celebration of the people, brands and businesses who are shaking up the drinks industry.

Registration for the week-long virtual event is free and tickets are available at https://live.imbibe.com/

Content at next month’s Imbibe Live Online will focus on helping hospitality venues continue to rebuild, including topics such as driving customer footfall and loyalty, building a sustainable business, tapping into consumer trends, and improving diversity and inclusion. Hear from the people and companies that are mixing things up in the on-trade, with industry leading speakers such as Lynnette and Ivy from Speed Rack, award-winning bartender Chelsie Bailey, and Diogenes the Dog founder Sunny Hodge. Discover the latest product releases and category insights in our drinks focussed masterclasses and tastings on No & Low, beers, ciders, wine and spirits. The full agenda can be viewed here.

The week-long digital programme is an opportunity to unite drinks professionals from around the world to meet, share, learn and create a community both online and in bars. Through product presentations, virtual tastings, online seminars and lectures as well as networking opportunities, Imbibe Live Online will offer visitors insight from leading drinks experts and the chance to discover trends, new products and share stories and ideas on an international stage.

For drinks brands and producers, the event offers the opportunity to reach a global network, connect with bar professionals and buyers from around the world and build brand awareness. Drinks brands have until the end of September to sign up for this virtual event, and start scheduling meetings with buyers from across the globe.

#GlobalBarWeek

live.imbibe.com