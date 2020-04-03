Join Us For A Pint At The Red (On)Lion – CAMRA

New virtual pub launched to tackle loneliness during lockdown

CAMRA has created a virtual pub where beer and cider drinkers as well as regular pub-goers can get together for a pint to help tackle loneliness and social isolation felt during the Coronavirus lockdown and the closure of the nation’s pubs.

The Red (On)Lion is a video platform where anyone can enjoy a lively chat over a beer or cider. There is a ‘main bar’ area, and visitors can also create or book a table to set up video conferencing with their friends.

Tables can take part in games, such as Heads Up and Charades, or participants can tune into ‘presentations’ and events such as pub quizzes taking place around the country, expert-led tutored tastings and more, bringing all virtual social activities into one place for the pub-seeker.

Forthcoming virtual events include ‘Tasty Tuesday’ virtual tastings with:

14 April – British brews with master trainer Christine Cryne

21 April – Intro to cider with ciderologist Gabe Cook

28 April – Belgian beers with beer sommelier Jane Peyton

12 May – Hombrewer Andy Parker explains all on homebrewing

19 May – Podcaster Emma Inch to discuss sustainability in beer

The platform also supports Facebook LIVE streaming for pub quizzes and other events run by brewers and pubs, who can easily submit them for sharing at: https://theredonlion.co.uk/events

The Red (On)Lion is the social arm of CAMRA’s #PullingTogether campaign, which was launched just two weeks ago with SIBA and Crowdfunder to support the brewing and pub industry during this difficult time.

Pub participants are encouraged to share what beer they’re sampling while visiting the Red (On)Lion. To make it easier to support local brewers and pubs, CAMRA has consolidated a list of initiatives, such as takeaway or delivery services, to act as an easy reference guide for the public. To find a pub, brewery or cidery offering local services, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/pullingtogether/

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman said: “While nothing can replace the community created by a real local pub, we wanted to create a home where the nation’s beer and cider drinkers can come together for a chat and a drink. We’re all experiencing social isolation and loneliness, so now it is more important than ever before to come together as a community to support one another.

“We also know that there are so many great events and activities already set up and running online, and we’d love to help amplify the voice and impact of those events while creating a place where beer drinkers can find all virtual events taking place with one click of a button.

“To join us for a pint, simply visit https://theredonlion.co.uk/ We look forward to seeing you for 5pm Beer O’Clock tonight!”