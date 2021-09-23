Keeping Customers Safe and the Tills Rolling

The last 18 months have been difficult for individuals and businesses, with the hospitality industry being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Governmental lockdowns and restrictions decimated the industry virtually overnight, and the last 18 months have been characterised by an ongoing level of uncertainty.Yet, despite this, there are signs that the industry is beginning to recover. In May this year, after restrictions were partially eased, business turnover within the hospitality industry rose to £6.9 billion, which is in stark comparison to £1.2 billion in May 2020. Now that the Government has lifted all social distancing restrictions in England, with a significant easing of restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, we’re likely to see further buoyancy from restaurants, bars and hotels alike. Meanwhile, customers will expect to see excellent hygiene standards upheld more than ever before and, crucially, the responsibility to keep customers safe lies with hospitality institutions more than ever previously.

As hospitality doors are finally re-opening, attracting customers now hinges on winning over public trust.With social distancing measures easing, the onus of protection now lies on hospitality venues being vigilant, meaning cleanliness and hygiene will be under intense scrutiny. So how exactly can the industry build trust amongst customers? MAXIMISE VENTILATION There is strong scientific evidence suggesting the virus is airborne and can infect people through inhalation of respiratory particles, which high- lights the importance of well-ventilated rooms.All hospitality outlets must ensure there is passive air flow through windows, doors and air vents that can be fully or partially opened. Rooms that lack good ventilation allow the virus to build up in the air, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19, especially if there are lots of infected people in the room. Furthermore, the virus can remain suspended in the air after an infected person has left, meaning that COVID-19 particles can continue floating around an empty room for several hours. WIPE SURFACES WITH DISINFECTANT COVID-19 can survive for up to 60 hours on certain surfaces. It’s vital that restaurants, bars and hotels clean all surfaces and shared spaces before and after mixing indoors.Yet cleaning is meaningless unless staff are using disinfectant to kill the viral germs. So it’s advisable that employees use specialised, approved biocidal cleaning products for wiping sur- faces. Beyond general use cleaning products, such as dish soaps and foaming cleansers, acid cleaning products can effectively remove rust corrosion, scale or other deposits not removable by alkaline products. Antimicrobial cleaners must be used to sanitise hard, non-porous surfaces like countertops or work tables.