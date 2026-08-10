Khan Urges Westminster To Scrap ‘Outdated’ Licensing Rules In Fresh Nightlife Row

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The Mayor of London has called on Westminster City Council to abandon a raft of proposed licensing restrictions, intensifying a dispute over the future of nightlife in the capital’s West End.

Sir Sadiq Khan has written to the Conservative-run council demanding it drop plans that would tighten controls on pubs, bars and clubs across Soho and the wider West End, arguing the approach runs counter to efforts to grow London’s night-time economy.

The intervention follows a row that broke out last week over Westminster’s proposal to restrict so-called “vertical drinking” venues — premises where customers are expected to stand rather than sit for the duration of their visit. Under the draft policy, the council said it held concerns about restaurants and bars in the West End operating in this way throughout an evening.

The plans would also give preferential treatment to hospitality operators that close by 10pm. Councillors have proposed that newly licensed pubs stop serving at 10pm, while new nightclubs would be required to close by 11.30pm on weekdays and midnight at weekends.

Soho and the wider West End would be designated a “cumulative impact zone” under the proposals, meaning new licences for pubs, bars and clubs would only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Separate special policy areas are also proposed for Mayfair and Victoria, aimed at curbing noise and other disturbances linked to nightlife.

Mayor calls for growth-focused approach

Sir Sadiq wants Westminster to lift its “core hours” restrictions and drop the cumulative impact policy entirely, arguing the council should instead set out a vision for the economic growth it wants to encourage rather than focusing on activity it wishes to limit.

In his letter to the council, the Mayor stressed the scale of the sector’s contribution to the capital, noting that London’s nightlife supports more than 600,000 jobs and adds upwards of £21 billion to the UK economy annually. He argued that a “confusing and outdated” licensing system has long undervalued the sector, treating it as expendable rather than as a vital part of the city’s identity.

To support his case, the Mayor cited Home Office figures showing that only 41 licence applications were submitted in the West End’s cumulative impact area during 2023-24, of which just 16 were approved — evidence, he argues, that the current restrictions are already having a chilling effect on investment.

Sir Sadiq accused the council of allowing licensing decisions to be shaped disproportionately by a small number of vocal residents and councillors, at the expense of the broader economic and cultural benefits nightlife brings to London. He warned that Westminster’s approach, if adopted, would work against efforts backed by UK Hospitality, the Night Time Industries Association and the Music Venue Trust to establish London as a world-leading destination for nightlife.

Manchester held up as a model

The Mayor pointed to Manchester as an example of a more permissive approach, noting that the city has no core hours policy and no cumulative impact policy, instead pursuing a clear strategy for growth tailored to different neighbourhoods. He argued this reflects the intent of the Licensing Act 2003, under which licences should generally be granted to operators who can demonstrate sound management and compliance with licensing objectives.

Council must now consult City Hall

Under the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act 2026, Westminster is now required to consult City Hall on its licensing strategy. The requirement stems from new powers granted to the Mayor earlier this year enabling him to intervene in licensing decisions, which are due to take effect this autumn.

Westminster hits back

Responding to the Mayor’s intervention, Councillor Tim Barnes, Westminster’s deputy leader and cabinet member for growth and planning, rejected the criticism and pointed instead to wider economic pressures facing operators.

Cllr Barnes said licensing was not the primary concern raised by pub and bar owners, pointing instead to rising costs imposed by central Government, along with mounting bills and staffing expenses. He also cited reduced policing and gaps in late-night public transport as factors affecting consumer confidence and the ability of venues to trade safely into the night — issues he said fall within the Mayor’s own remit.

He suggested that if the Mayor were genuinely focused on supporting the pub sector, he would prioritise addressing these underlying challenges rather than pursuing an expansion of licensing powers.