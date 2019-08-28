LHVA Hospitality Superheroes Big Hearted Effort Towards A Big Change

Charity has always been a strong focus for the Leeds Hotels & Venues Association (LHVA), the not-for-profit membership organisation, that acts as the collective voice for the hospitality industry in Leeds.

The generosity of the hospitality heroes was clear at the recent LHVA Awards Dinner 2019, held at The Centenary Pavilion, Leeds United, when they raised an astonishing £3,177.68 on behalf of The Big Change Charity.

Wayne Topley, Chair of Leeds Hotels and Venues Associations, said: “I am immensely proud and humbled by the generosity of the hospitality heroes and how much they have raised towards this valuable charity.

“I am also pleased to acknowledge the generosity of, not only those who have taken part and put their hands in their pocket, but also the generosity of those who have donated such exceptional raffle and silent auction prizes, allowing us to raise this fantastic amount.

“Not only do the awards present a great opportunity to celebrate the very best in our industry, these people also dig deep to support those less fortunate than themselves and for that I am extremely grateful.”

The Big Change charity provides a one-stop platform where people can donate money, items and time to help vulnerable people, the homeless and rough sleepers. It provides an alternative way to give support to trusted organisations who offer direct and effective help to those in need on the streets of Leeds city centre.

Led by Leeds BID and Leeds City Council, it brings together 45 support organisations that can offer vital, practical help to those who need it most, under a single scheme.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive officer, Leeds BID, “Thank you to the LHVA Members for their generous contribution towards The Big Change. This is a significant city-wide collaboration of businesses, organisations and individuals coming together to help make a real difference to those who are in need on the streets of Leeds city centre.

“Our hotels have an important part to play in the fabric of our city centre and I am delighted that they have chosen the Big Change as their chosen charity at this year’s LHVA Awards.”

LHVA members are seasoned fundraisers and always happy to help a good cause. Here are a few of our members’ 2019 charitable activities to date: