Local Family Pub Reopens After Lockdown Transformation

Share Tweet Share Email

The Old Kings Head, a community pub in the historic Worle in Weston-super-Mare, has reopened following a major transformation. The pub, which is owned by community pub group, Admiral Taverns, has been run by licensees Glynn and Linzi for the past three years, and in the family for over 35 years, having been passed down from Linzi’s parents.

Whilst the pandemic put a halt on their business, Glynn and Linzi, with the help of their three sons who also work at the pub, saw this as an opportunity to develop the Old King’s Head. During the various lockdowns, they adapted and developed the outside garden into an amazing space, which now includes a children’s play area, a fire pit, festival style lighting, two gazebos, seating pods and a spectacular outside bar.

The redevelopment of their garden also saw the pub crowned winners of their regional garden competition, run by Admiral Taverns.

Glynn Smith, Licensee at the Old Kings Head, commented: “We are delighted to be back open and welcome customers into the pub with all of the new improvements. As soon as lockdown forced us to close, we were looking at what else we could offer the local community. It’s been amazing to see the reception from the locals who have loved what we have done, and we can’t wait to welcome more people back.”

The pub has a very strong connection with the local community. They are constantly supporting local charities through quiz nights and fundraising games Most recently, the pub helped raise over £30,000 for a local boy, who sadly had a life-threatening condition, to send him on his dream holiday. The pub also sponsors local football club, Uphill Castle.

Phil Warne, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “Glynn and Linzi have done a terrific job, and tackled the past year with an amazing attitude. Both the inside and outside of the pub are looking fantastic and are worthy winners of the regional garden competition. It’s also no surprise how connected the pub is with the community, they are always looking for new ways to support each other, whether that includes donating food to the local foodbank or most recently, raising money for the NHS.”