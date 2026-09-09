Logicall Wireless Solutions – Temperature Monitoring

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Manual temperature checks are costly, time-consuming, and prone to error. Staff need to take readings regularly, log them accurately, and spot potential issues before they escalate. But what happens if a fridge or freezer breaks down overnight? You won’t know until the next day—and by then, you’ve already lost stock and a day’s trade. That’s thousands in potential losses, all because manual checks can’t catch problems in real time.

Automated temperature monitoring is the obvious solution. Smart sensors continuously track your fridges and freezers, alerting you instantly if temperatures rise or equipment fails. You stay audit-ready, paperless, and confident that your stock—and your customers—are safe.

The cost? From just £40 per month, a small investment that can save thousands. One breakdown avoided can more than pay for a year of monitoring by preventing wasted stock and lost sales.

Make the switch to digital monitoring today—and unlock the full benefits of Logicall’s ecosystem. Beyond temperature, our solution includes energy monitoring, leak detection, digital HACCP checks, and much more.

Protect your business, save time, cut costs, and simplify compliance—all with a single, smart system.

01672 569374

info@logicall.co

www.logicallmonitoring.co.uk