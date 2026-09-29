Hospitality Workers are Taking Workplace Pressure Home with Them as LTC Launches New Campaign

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The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) is launching Always On Shift, a new campaign aiming to raise awareness of the support available for hospitality workers ahead of the festive season, the busiest and most pressurised time of the calendar year for the sector.

New LTC helpline data shows that the most frequently reported work-related issues over the last 12 months are pressure (67%) and performance (61%), with anxiety and sleep disruption the most common wellbeing concerns.

Similarly, the charity’s Wellbeing at Work research, launched earlier this year in partnership with KAM Insight, highlights that two in three hospitality employees say they feel stressed or overwhelmed at work regularly or occasionally. Meanwhile 29% cite sleep as a personal challenge they have faced in the past 12 months, and is the most common personal wellbeing issue identified in LTC’s research.

Demand for LTC’s support is also rising. The charity supported 45,000 people last year, up from 40,000 the year before, and its free 24/7 helpline received 6,000 calls — a 55% year-on-year increase. As sector pressures continue to follow people from the workplace into their homes and personal lives, the need for accessible support is clear.

Chris Welham, Chief Executive Officer, LTC, commented: “Hospitality teams are working incredibly hard through a difficult period for the sector, while many are also facing personal pressures such as the cost of living, stress, sleep disruption or worries at home.

“Always On Shift is about bringing those realities to life and making sure people know confidential help is available before a problem becomes a crisis. LTC provides practical assistance from health and wellbeing guidance to financial support and help with the practicalities of life, whenever people in the licensed hospitality community need it.

“We also support employers to offer accessible wellbeing support at scale through our Employee Assistance Programme, helping them build healthier teams and provide trusted support for colleagues.”

The creative behind ‘Always On Shift’ demonstrates the common workplace pressures and personal challenges licensed hospitality professionals are facing and shows that LTC is here to help. The short film follows a pub professional through the mounting pressures of a difficult day in and outside of work, before showing the relief that can come from seeking confidential, wellbeing support.

With 92% of employees believing team wellbeing directly impacts productivity and service quality, the campaign encourages employers to find out more about the LTC’s services and consider how accessible support can help colleagues at scale, particularly during the busy festive season.

For anyone currently working in, or who has previously worked in licensed hospitality and needs help, LTC provides immediate and confidential support. Its helpline can be reached on 0808 801 0550 and is available 24/7, offering guidance on wellbeing, finance and the practicalities of life.

Welham concluded: “Whether you are front or back of house, operations or sales, we’re here to help. Watch our new short film, Always On Shift, share it, talk about it – or pick up the phone, we can help.”

Created by Fleet Street in partnership with Natural Selection, the new campaign breaks today (Tuesday 29th September) and is being supported by senior leaders across the sector.

The LTC is inviting the industry to share the video with their teams and networks so that people across the licensed hospitality community know that support is available. View and share the video here.