Welsh Councils Forced to Scrap Holiday Tax Plans After Mass Opposition

Share Post Share Email

Three Welsh councils have either voted against or suspended plans to introduce a holiday tax, after its consultations revealed mass opposition to the proposed new tax.

Anglesey council voted against its plans last week and councils in both Gwynedd and Conwy have suspended theirs.

The widespread unpopularity of the tax should serve as a clear message to the UK Government to scrap the introduction of a holiday tax in England:

In Anglesey, 83% of businesses and 84% of visitors were opposed, with most visitors saying they would consider staying somewhere else or reducing the length of their stay.

In Gwynedd, almost 80% of both visitors and businesses opposed the holiday tax.

In Conwy, 62% of all respondents were opposed to its holiday tax plans.

Independent economic analysis from Oxford Economics shows that a holiday tax in England risks 33,000 jobs and would represent a £1.6 billion tax increase for families and holidaymakers.

UKHospitality Cymru and hospitality businesses across Wales have opposed the Welsh Government’s decision to introduce a holiday tax from its inception.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “It should come as no surprise to these councils that their residents, visitors and businesses don’t want to be taxed more during a cost-of-living crisis.

“This should have been abundantly clear at the outset and I’m pleased that local outcry has finally made local authorities realise what a terrible idea a holiday tax is.

“This level of public opposition should be a wake-up call to the UK Government and other councils.

“No one wants to see their local area lose thousands of jobs and have their local economy, which relies on hospitality and tourism, deliberately sabotaged. It’s time to stop the holiday tax.”

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: “Croeso cynnes is not an empty slogan – it’s a warm welcome to Wales. We don’t want visitors to have to consider any unnecessary obstacles, particularly financial, to enjoy our fantastic landscapes, coastline and brilliant food and drink offer.

“That’s why we have campaigned against the holiday tax, which hits families and visitors in the pocket and only boosts bureaucracy, not business or tourism. The message from local people, visitors and those who make their holidays possible is clear: the holiday tax means higher prices and less visitors.

“Councils are clearly beginning to recognise the reality of this tax. Their actions to ditch their holiday tax plans back the views of locals and visitors.

“I hope all other Welsh councils look at what has happened in Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd and decide it is not worth the pain, politically or economically, to pursue a holiday tax.”