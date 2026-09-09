Britain’s Oldest Brewer Takes Over Mayfair’s Oldest Pub

Image credit: Shepherd Neame

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An elegant horse-drawn carriage drew crowds as the show-stopping centrepiece of the reopening of Mayfair’s oldest surviving pub, The Coach and Horses, following a major refurbishment by independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame.

The carriage, drawn by a pair of black steeds, provided a fitting nod to the pub’s name and echoed its new bespoke swing sign, featuring a coach and horses, outside the Grade II-listed building in Hill Street.

Just a stone’s throw from Berkeley Square, the building has welcomed generations of customers since 1744. Following a three week closure, it reopened on Tuesday (August 25) with a refreshed new look and feel that celebrates the pub’s rich heritage while sensitively updating it for the future.

The refurbishment has seen the pub undergo a complete external redecoration, including the new handcrafted swing sign and classic red lantern above the entrance.

Traditional barrels remain at the heart of its outdoor space, complemented by new heated awnings to ensure customers can enjoy the terrace throughout the seasons.

Inside, new décor, furniture, flooring and wall finishes complement the pub’s listed bar, which has been carefully preserved.

The horse-drawn carriage was arranged to herald the pub’s doors reopening, whisking one lucky competition winner, Millie Wenham, and two friends, on a ride around the area. They returned to receive a hamper of Kentish goodies from the Faversham-based brewer.

Shepherd Neame Operations Manager, David Hutchings said: “We have been delighted to invest in one of London’s great historic pubs, The Coach and Horses, to honour its past and invest in its future for its loyal, local customers and new ones.

“We believe we have preserved what makes this pub so special while creating an experience that reflects modern Mayfair – tasteful and traditional surroundings, complemented by great service and a quality food and drink offer.”