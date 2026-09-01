Noisy Pubs And Restaurants Risk Losing Gen Z Customers, Research Finds

Image credit: Andrew Meredith Photography

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New research by Oscar Acoustics has found that two-thirds (66%) of UK adults would use an acoustic comfort rating when deciding where to eat and drink.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults suggests noise may be a hidden factor behind falling alcohol sales among younger drinkers. Support for an acoustic rating, similar to a food hygiene score, is highest among 25-34-year-olds (76%) and 18-24-year-olds (71%), compared with 59% of over-55s.

Poor acoustics don’t just affect atmosphere. In hospitality venues, excess noise has been linked to faster staff turnover, more front-of-house errors and shorter dwell times, all of which hit revenue directly.

Ben Hancock, Managing Director of Oscar Acoustics, said: “Consumers are already making acoustic judgements. They just haven’t had a formal framework to express them before. Venues that invest in acoustic quality now will have a clear advantage as that changes.”

Oscar Acoustics has already proven the model works in live venues. Three Hackney venues, Paper Dress Vintage, SJQ and Vortex Jazz Club, underwent acoustic treatment as part of a partnership with Sownd Affects, supported by Arts Council England.

Alice Passey, Owner of SJQ, commented: “The transformation is amazing. My staff previously experienced difficulty in focusing and mental fatigue after a busy, noisy shift. They can now easily hear and communicate with customers.”

Poor acoustic environments are estimated to cost UK businesses over £40 billion a year through lost productivity, staff turnover and customer dissatisfaction.

Oscar Acoustics has partnered with Sownd Affects to launch Sownd Certification, the first independent framework assessing real-world acoustic performance and end-user comfort in venues.

Operators wanting to find out more can visit https://www.oscar-acoustics.com/sownd-certification/