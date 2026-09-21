Urban Pubs & Bars Raises Over £32k for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity with First-Ever Marathon Across 67 London Venues

Share Post Share Email

Urban Pubs & Bars has raised more than £32,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital charity taking on a unique pub marathon.

80 Urban employees and suppliers set off on an ambitious challenge to visit all 67 Urban Pubs & Bars pubs across London in a single day, raising vital funds towards the group’s £250,000 pledge to GOSH Charity.

Participants joined the challenge at different points throughout the day, with many choosing to take on one or more of the six regional legs, while a determined group attempted the entire route.

Just four participants completed the full challenge, setting off from the George and Dragon in Wanstead at 6.30am and finally crossing the finish line at The Whippet in Kensal Rise at 11.30pm.

The mammoth journey on September 15 covered 110km across London over 16 hours, including more than 51km on foot alongside journeys by Tube, train and bus, with teams receiving a warm welcome from colleagues and customers at Urban venues along the way.

Through individual fundraising and generous supplier sponsorship, including support from Lucky Saint, Franklin’s and others, the challenge raised more than £32,000 for GOSH Charity, more than doubling its initial fundraising target.

Combined with Urban Pubs & Bars’ wider fundraising efforts, including its September ‘pound on the bill’ initiative for Children’s Cancer Month, the group has now raised more than £200,000, putting it within touching distance of its £250,000 pledge.

The funds will support GOSH Charity’s biggest-ever fundraising appeal, Build it. Beat it, which is helping to build a world-leading new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Urban Pubs & Bars’ £250,000 commitment will help fund a new private bedroom within the state-of-the-art centre, designed to feel like home for children and their families facing some of the toughest times of their lives.

The new Children’s Cancer Centre will be more than just a hospital; it will be a place of healing, play, and learning. Designed with space for families to stay together, accessible private bathrooms, and cutting-edge digital connectivity, its specially designed rooms will support children emotionally and physically as they recover. For many young patients, the space will be their world for weeks, months, or even years and it needs to be a world where children can still be children.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said:

“The first ever Urban Pubs and Bars Marathon was a very special, if gruelling day. Safe to say we underestimated just how hard it would be to travel so far across London to visit all of our wonderful London pubs. The team of colleagues and suppliers remained so positive all day, and it was amazing to receive such warm welcomes at each pub. I am delighted we have raised over £30k for GOSH, doubling our initial target, meaning that we have now raised over £200k of our £250k pledge to support the building a new private bedroom at the hospital. I want to thank all partners on the day, especially Lucky Saint and Franklin’s who supported with sponsorship and provisions along the way.”

With more than £200,000 now raised, Urban Pubs & Bars is closing in on its £250,000 target and will continue fundraising across its venues, teams and communities to help create a new private bedroom for children receiving cancer treatment at GOSH.