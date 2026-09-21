Joining Forces to Provide Unparalleled On-Premise Draft Profitability and Control

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i-Keg and Clear Brew are proud to announce an exciting new partnership bringing together two industry specialists to accelerate the rollout of the i-Keg FlowBridge beer management platform across the UK hospitality sector.

Following the early success of FlowBridge, and overwhelmingly positive feedback from venues already using the system, this collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering smarter, data-driven beer management at scale.

Clear Brew has been a trusted name in professional beer line cleaning since 2006, delivering a fully managed, labour-inclusive service to venues across the UK. Their experienced technicians help operators maintain consistently high beer quality while reducing waste, cutting costs, and protecting profitability.

By combining Clear Brew’s nationwide service expertise with i-Keg’s innovative FlowBridge technology, this partnership creates a powerful, end-to-end solution for operators.

Through this collaboration, FlowBridge will now be introduced to over 4,000 venues, covering more than 50,000 beer lines a major milestone in transforming how operators monitor performance, maintain quality, and maximise profitability behind the bar.

FlowBridge provides real-time insight into beer flow, line performance, and temperature control, alongside powerful reporting tools and revenue indicators via the Brew OverWatch portal. When paired with Clear Brew’s professional beer line cleaning service, operators gain complete visibility and control from line hygiene to sales performance.

“This partnership is about more than scaling a product, it’s about raising the bar for the entire industry. By combining real-time data with on-the-ground expertise, we’re giving operators the tools they need to improve quality, reduce waste, and drive profitability in a way that simply hasn’t been possible before.” – Greg Whitehorne, i-Keg Ltd.

“We’ve spent nearly two decades helping venues maintain beer quality through professional line cleaning. Partnering with i-Keg allows us to go even further pairing our service with live performance data to give customers complete confidence in every pint they serve.” – Stephen Trezona, Clear Brew Ltd.

This is more than just growth—it’s about raising standards across the industry, improving quality, and helping venues make better, more informed decisions every day.



The future of smarter beer management

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