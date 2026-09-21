Wrexham AFC Group Exchanges On The Purchase Of The Turf Pub

Image credit: Rob Stead/Wrexham AFC

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The ownership group of Wrexham AFC has today exchanged on the purchase of The Turf from Admiral Taverns.

The acquisition allows for the preservation of the history and traditions of the historic public house that is inexorably linked to the Racecourse Ground and Wrexham AFC Football Club since its foundation in 1864.

The acquisition of The Turf will help protect the historic pub by incorporating the Club, the Racecourse Ground and The Turf under a single ownership, whilst allowing for further investment into the fan experience in and around matchdays. This will include opportunities to enhance the current fan zone and other fan-related activities in the area next to The Turf on the Mold Road.

Non-matchday patrons can also rest assured that their experience will remain unchanged, with current landlord Wayne Jones continuing to operate The Turf day-to-day.

The acquisition of The Turf is a continuation of the strategy to protect the future of the Club and its interests by ring fencing key areas related to the life of the Club. These have included purchasing land for the construction of the new Kop, the purchase of the Rock as a home ground for women’s first team and a significant investment into a new training pavilion for the men’s first team at Colliers Park.

Eric Allyn, on behalf of minority investors the Allyn family, said: “Ever since we invested in Wrexham AFC through Red Dragon Ventures in 2024, the town, the community and the Football Club have become a second home. And no place more so than The Turf with Wayne Jones behind the bar and filled with the locals and international fans that visit regularly – they have all become our friends and have welcomed us into the Wrexham family. By bringing The Turf into the group, we are securing the long-term future of the pub and with it preserving its history and that of the Club.”

Chris Jowsey, Chief Executive Officer at Admiral Taverns, said: “At Admiral, we are champions of community pubs across the UK and work closely with our licensees to ensure our pubs sit at the heart of their local areas, acting as vibrant social hubs. The Turf is a fantastic example of a local community pub at its best. Wayne has worked incredibly hard to build the pubs reputation across both the loyal Wrexham fanbase and the broader local community and we have been proud to support him on that journey. Now is the right time for The Turf to officially become part of the Wrexham Holdings family and we wish Wayne and his team all the best for the future!”

Wayne Jones, The Turf landlord, said: “As landlord of The Turf for the past 20 years and a die-hard Wrexham fan, securing the pub’s future under Wrexham Holdings is great news for all Wrexham fans. The Turf Tavern, as it was then, predates the Club and records suggest that the Club itself was founded in the pub. It has played a key part of the Club’s history ever since, with the players changing in the pub before running out onto the Racecourse Ground as recently as the 1940s, and it continues to be a focal point for fans on matchdays and non-matchdays.

“I look forward to continue running The Turf and bringing its unique mix of history, atmosphere and sometimes Hollywood stardust to the next generation of Wrexham fans and locals alike.”