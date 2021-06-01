North West Multiple Operators Kickstart Expansion Plans With Second Pub In 16 Months

Share Tweet Share Email

North West pub operators, Chis and Jon Nevin, have taken on their second pub with Star Pubs & Bars in 16 months, The Bay Horse in Worsthorne, Lancashire.

They are undertaking a joint £500,000 refurbishment with Star Pubs & Bars to transform the pub, which has been closed for over 18 months, into a great village pub with new private dining space and a heated and covered courtyard. 30 new jobs are being created as part of the transformation of the pub.

The brothers re-opened The Golden Lion in Rainford in 2020 following another major refurbishment. Trading has proved extremely strong in spite of the pandemic and the short trading period available. With timely adaptation to each new challenge during the restrictions the company has come out of the period in a position to continue its expansion plans.

Chris has over 20 years’ experience in the pub industry working as an area manager for Bass, Mitchells &Butler, Travelodge, Spirit Pub Company and Greene King, relaunching many successful pubs and new hotels. Jon has complementary experience in IT and finance.

Says Chris: “Our plan is to build an estate of 10 pubs in the medium term, taking on a new site every six months. We are located in the North West but are interested in sites in locations across the north, from Cheshire and the Lake District to West Yorkshire and the North York Moors.

“Our business model is based on selecting sites with the optimal demographic guest base and transforming underperforming sites in suburban or village locations into businesses offering fresh food, premium drinks and excellent service. It’s all about putting the right team in place and doing simple things well.

“The pandemic delayed our plans by six months but hasn’t deterred our passion for growth. Our first venture at The Golden Lion has proved our business model is on the right track and ready to roll out through the correct site choices and major investment – all driven by great people, quality and service.”

Chris Newsham, Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager said: “The Bay Horse is a great pub in a fantastic village. It is sad it has been closed for so long, but it was important that the right operators with vision take it forward. Chris and Jon make a strong team and have done a superb job with The Golden Lion which they have turned into a popular pub and successful business in spite of the Pandemic. I am confident that the investment together with their skill and hard work will take The Bay Horse to a new level and ensure it stands out from other pubs in the area.”