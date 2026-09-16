NTIA Supports Digital ID But Warns Successful Implementation Will Be Critical

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The NTIA has said that it supports the potential of digital ID to deliver safer and more efficient age verification across the night time economy, but warns that its success will depend on practical implementation, robust safeguards and confidence from both venues and consumers.

Michael Kill, CEO, Night Time Industries Association commented:

“The introduction of digital ID into licensing has the potential to strengthen age verification and make the process more efficient for venues and customers. The key challenge will not be the technology itself, but ensuring it can be implemented consistently and confidently across the sector.

“Venues will need clear guidance, effective staff training and confidence in recognising certified digital credentials. Robust safeguards against underage access and fraudulent credentials must also be fundamental from day one.

“Many licensed premises already use sophisticated ID scanning and verification systems, so we need clarity on how digital credentials will integrate with existing infrastructure without adding unnecessary cost or complexity.

“Consumer trust will be equally important. Clear communication around privacy, personal data and exactly what information is and is not shared will be essential.

“If government works closely with the industry on implementation, digital ID can represent a positive step forward for licensing, security and customer experience.”