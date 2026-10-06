Christie & Co Reports 22% Rise in Pubs and Restaurants Brought to Market this Year

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Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has today launched its Pubs & Restaurants Market Review 2026, which provides insight into transaction activity, buyer demand, the trading environment, regulatory change and emerging opportunities across the sector.

The report highlights a market evolving as both pub and restaurant operators respond to cost pressures, changing consumer habits and new policy developments. From January to August 2026, Christie & Co was instructed to sell over 360 properties, a 22 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2025, and agreed over 230 deals, a 12.5 per cent increase during the same period, reflecting exceptionally strong buyer demand.

Christie & Co also saw an increase in completion values of approximately £105,000 for freehold sales, on average, and an increase of approximately £87,000 for leasehold sales, on average. 79 per cent of pub transactions were freehold, while 12 per cent were leasehold and 9 per cent were a new lease. Meanwhile, restaurant transactions were broken down by 44 per cent new lease, 37 per leasehold and 19 per cent freehold.

Shifting Consumer Habits

The report notes a shift in consumer habits, with dining out becoming increasingly planned rather than spontaneous, which is raising expectations around food quality, service and the overall experience. As a result, value-led and quick-service restaurants are outperforming much of the mid-market, as they benefit from convenience, and premium dining has been similarly affected, leading a number of ‘starred’ restaurants to close in 2026.

Many pubs are also changing their business models. Traditional wet-led venues remain important community and sporting hubs, and some operators are moving away from food-led models to reduce labour requirements and operational complexity. Events, live sport and experiential offers are becoming increasingly important ways to drive footfall and spend.

Policy & Regulation

The report also examines the debate around hospitality VAT. The #VATsTheProblem campaign is calling for a reduction from 20% to 10%, arguing that retained revenue could support profitability, reinvestment, employment and business values. Any reform remains a matter for government policy, but VAT is likely to stay high on the sector’s agenda into 2027.

Business rates are another focus. Pubs, clubs and music venues in England are set to receive a 20% reduction in bills from April 2027, alongside an independent review of assessment methodology. However, near-term liabilities remain elevated. New planning protections for pubs in England may preserve viable community assets but could also reduce redevelopment flexibility and place greater emphasis on underlying trading performance.

Buyer Demand

Across England, demand has been particularly high for traditional wet-led pubs delivering strong barrelage and community trade. Premium destination pubs with letting rooms have also remained highly sought after, particularly in affluent market towns, coastal locations and tourist destinations. ​

The exceptionally good summer weather across the country also increased demand for venues with outdoor trading space. The combination of food, drink and accommodation continues to attract buyers seeking diversified revenue streams.​

The finance market is also becoming more supportive, with greater competition from challenger and specialist lenders broadening opportunities across wet-led, food-led, accommodation-led and leasehold businesses. Experienced operators remain attractive to lenders, but well-prepared first-time buyers with relevant experience and a credible business plan can also access funding.

Stephen Owens, Managing Director – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, comments, “As pub and restaurant operators continue to navigate significant cost pressures, staffing challenges, and broader economic uncertainty, we have seen a more dynamic property market in 2026, driven by a combination of resilient trading performance, motivated buyers, and sustained demand for quality hospitality assets.

“The pub and restaurant landscape continues to evolve, as operating models shift to reflect changing consumer behaviours. While food-led pubs have steadily increased their share of the market over recent years, traditional wet-led venues remain an important part of the sector, particularly where they serve as community hubs, sports venues, and destinations for social occasions.

“As we move towards the end of 2026 and look ahead to 2027, we expect buyer demand to remain the strongest for businesses that are well-positioned, realistically priced, and capable of demonstrating clear growth potential.”

To read Christie & Co’s Pubs & Restaurants Market Review 2026, click here: https://www.christie.com/sectors/pubs/market-review/