Organisation First To Match UK Health Workers With Accommodation

CLINICAL and medical staff battling the COVID-19 pandemic are being offered a helping hand from a travel agent to find free accommodation near to their places of work.

Surgeons Quarter Travel is also calling on any accommodation provider willing to provide free beds to frontline workers to get in touch to be added to its growing directory.

It comes after the 129-room hotel operated by Surgeons Quarter, Ten Hill Place, recently reached and exceeded 1000 free room nights provided to frontline workers at Edinburgh’s hospitals during the pandemic response.

As the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), its recently launched travel agency utilises Hays Travel’s platforms – as well as harnessing its extensive links throughout the UK’s hospitality sector.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter, said: “Anything we can do to use our travel agency skills and tools to help those saving lives is a privilege.

“We heard horror stories of members of the College (RCSEd) – surgeons performing life changing procedures – unceremoniously evicted from paid accommodation.

“But we also know that, just like our own hotel in the Scottish capital, there are providers out there willing to volunteer free stays near to hospitals and clinics. We are building a special directory and in regular contact with those in this position.

“As well as hearing from heroic workers we want to hear from any type of accommodation provider, be it a hotel, B and B or rental, who is willing to offer rooms, to enable us to match up as many deserving people as possible.”

Since opening its doors on Friday 20 March to help clinical and medical staff at the capital’s hospitals, Ten Hill Place – Edinburgh’s largest independent hotel – has witnessed a hugely positive response. It is also providing a packed continental breakfast as well as a free evening meal, provided by its award-winning catering team.

Workers and accommodation providers are encouraged to contact Surgeons Quarter Travel directly, on travel@surgeonsquarter.com