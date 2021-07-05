Pub Changed Name To ‘It’s Coming ROME’ For England/Ukraine Clash

Share Tweet Share Email

The Broughton Hungry Horse pub in Milton Keynes changed its name to ‘It’s Coming Rome’ and took on an impressive Italian themed makeover in for England’s quarter final clash last Saturday night.

With many fans unable to travel to Rome for the quarter final match, the Hungry Horse pub took on its new name in support of our boys in white for Saturday’s clash with Ukraine.

Alongside the name change, the pub donned full Italian décor complete with flag bunting, chef hats, staff aprons branded with the ‘It’s Coming Rome’ slogan, and Italian music playing throughout the pub.

Mark Fitzsimon, general manager at The Broughton, said: “Saturday’s match was a huge game for England fans. With supporters unable to watch live in Rome, we wanted to bring the atmosphere directly to the pub, getting our customers in the mood with our Italian makeover!