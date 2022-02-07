PubAid Receives Highest Ever Support from Industry

Share Tweet Share Email

PubAid has received its highest ever level of support from brewers, pub companies and industry suppliers, setting it on course to achieve its ambitions over this year and beyond to promote pubs as a force for good in their communities.

Several existing supporters have renewed their commitment to provide PubAid with funds, and others have come forward for the first time to be either a Friend, Supporter or Patron, giving between £1,000 and £5,000 per year for at least three years.

PubAid Patrons are: Greene King, Heineken, Stonegate, Zonal and Beds and Bars; Supporters are Asahi UK, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Molson Coors and PVS and Friends are Admiral Taverns, Everards, Punch Pubs and Westons Cider.

Des O’Flanagan, PubAid founder, said: “We’re delighted with the response to our requests for support, particularly in the current uncertain environment for the industry. Receiving this level of funding is a great endorsement for our work and puts us on a sure footing to expand our activities.

“Pubs raise more than £100 million for charities every year and support grassroots sport to the tune of £40 million, impressive figures that everyone in the pub industry should be proud of, and more people outside it, particularly our MPs and policymakers, should be aware of.

“Pubs also provide incredible support for their communities, as became abundantly clear in the first lockdown. We’ve worked hard to cast a spotlight on these dedicated and selfless licensees, including through our Community Pub Hero Awards, which received more than 100 nominations last year, many of them from MPs.

“We’re looking forward to running the awards again later this year, as well as our World’s Biggest Pub Quiz, returning in May in partnership with Shelter. PubAid is a small team of volunteers, but we have big ambitions to spread the good news about pubs!”

Greene King was PubAid’s first Patron in 2020 and has renewed its support his year. Becky Haywood, Senior Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, said: “PubAid’s work shines a spotlight on the great work that thousands of licensees and their teams do to support national and local charities, working tirelessly to keep their pubs at the heart of their communities.”

Westons Cider has become a Friend of PubAid this year. Brand manager Gemma Evans said: “We are delighted to be involved with PubAid and completely support their ambition of promoting pubs as a force of good. We couldn’t agree more! We understand what a vital role a pub plays in building communities and how needed they are to bring people together and to support local charities. We just had to get involved.”