Resolution Pub Group Introduce ‘£12,000 Give Back’ To Their Customers.

Resolution Pubs who own the Jolly Brewers in Shouldham Thorpe and The New Inn, Hockwold-cum-Wilton have plenty of reasons to be cheerful heading into Autumn.

Few businesses have adapted to the Covid 19 challenge as well as Norfolk pubs The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham Thorpe and The New Inn in Hockwold-cum-Wilton, which resulted in co-owner of Resolution pubs who own both places being named a Finalist in the Great British Pub Awards as ‘Pub Hero of the Year’.

Both businesses are thanking their customers for their support by running a £12,000 October ‘give back’ scheme where diners (both inside and takeaway) receive a scratch card with their order and can win over a thousand prizes. Prizes range from £100 Gift Vouchers to Free Food, Milkshakes and 25% Off Vouchers too. See photos for the full list of prizes. The scheme is running throughout October at both pubs.

Adam Noble “The £12,000 give back was something we wanted to do for our customers as they have supported us throughout this unusual summer. Let’s not forget the stress and suffering they have all endured too and it’s our job as community pubs to try and spread some cheer and look after each other.”

The Jolly Brewers have introduced innovative new features to the business this year, including a village shop which sells everything from everyday essentials to food and drinks from local businesses.

Adam Noble: “We originally set the shop up during lockdown to be able to support our community as well as the wonderful local producers and suppliers who were going through incredibly tough times. If a customer asks us for something we don’t stock, we will go out of our way to try and source it for them. The pub should always be at the heart of the community and it is our job to be there for them during tough times, as they have always been there for us over the years. We started the shop with around 30 products and now we stock over 300 different things from bread, milk, fruit and vegetables to craft items too. The shop is open daily and all safety and social distancing procedures are in place, you can even have a beer in the pub while your other half does the weekly shop!”

Both businesses have revolutionised their food offering by introducing an authentic Italian menu using local produce under the name Moninna’s which features dishes such as gnocchi arrabbiata, risotto al fungi, Caesar salad, antipasto as well as a range of delicious pizzas. The full menu can be found in the photos link. Responses have been incredibly positive from customers and also on TripAdvisor.

Both Pubs participated in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme but did not claim the money back from the Government.

Adam Noble – “We felt that the government had done so much to support businesses like ours from the start, and that allowed us to set up the show and diversify the business to help cope with the pandemic. When Eat Out To Help Out was announced we didn’t want to take any more taxpayer’s money as we felt it could be put to further use in our communities. We sold over £30,000 of meals under the scheme but did not claim one single penny from the taxpayer.”